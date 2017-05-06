School district honors school volunteers | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 3, 2017 at 11:27 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County School District held its annual Volunteer Appreciation Breakfast on Tuesday April 25 in the Board Room at 609 Colleton Loop. The event recognized the 2016-17 volunteers who donated their time to the school district.

Jessica Williams, director of elementary education, greeted those in attendance and Cliff Warren, assistant superintendent of human resources and operations, gave the blessing.

“This event is to show the districts appreciation for our volunteers and mentors,” said Tangela Green, parent and family engagement coordinator for the CCSD. “We at Colleton County School District consider parents, family and community members our gems, those who go the extra mile. Volunteers and mentors contribute in a meaningful way to our children’s educational and emotional growth. We hope to encourage more of our parents, community members and business partners to join our mission of engaging to make a difference in students’ lives and share their time within our schools in the upcoming 2017-18 school year.”

The volunteers and mentors recognized included:

• Bells Elementary: Jessie Maloney, Megan Strauss, Tiffany Tucker

• Black Street Early Childhood Center: Jorge Ann Brown, Shannon Dandridge, Ossie Green, Shon Johnson, Kimberly Mock, Willie B. Rabb

• Cottageville Elementary: Mechelle Ebert, Angela Evans, Tabitha Henderson, Samantha Jacques, Teresa Martin, LaTesha Minus, Karen Minus

• Forest Hills Elementary: Monica Adams, Theresa Barton, Liza Catterton, Amanda Huskey, Yvonne Lightsey, Tangie Ohmer, Roberta Smith, Tamara Stanley, Allison Tornquist, Sharon Witkin

• Hendersonville Elementary: Regina Coleman, Lorraine Craspe, Thomasina Middleton

• Northside Elementary: Nancy Cremeans, Darlene Hartley, Willie B. Rabb

• Colleton County Middle School: Jeff Leopard

• Alternative Program: Ollie Garvin, Ephraim Green, Nate Knox

• Colleton County High School: Misty Ballew, Alroy Headden, Mary Jones, Christie Moss, Letha Pratt, Tracy Robinson, Becky Roy, Kathy Vaughn, Sannie Williams, Francis Wittington

• CCSD Mentors: Virley Bowman, Jessica Bright, Ja-Don Buckner, Carol Richardson, Timothy Davis, John Gadsen III, Josephy Hamilton, Jeffery Hanna, Deloris Jenkins, Bill Moss, Leroy Riley, Keysa Sanders, Brittany Shider, Maurice Simmons

• Back to School Bash: Natalie Scott