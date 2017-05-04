School board announces principals | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 3, 2017 at 10:43 am

The Colleton County School Board of Trustees voted on Tuesday April 18 to accept the following recommendations for certified administrative positions presented by Dr. Franklin L. Foster, Colleton County superintendent of education, for the 2017-18 school year:

• Christopher Horvath – Director of Adult Education

• Brenda Williams – Coordinator – Alternative School

• Lauren Behie – Principal – Bells Elementary School

• Barbara Kulisek – Principal – Black Street Early Childhood Center

• Uirica Bodison – Assistant Principal – Colleton County High School

• Joshua Cable – Assistant Principal – Colleton County High School

• Melissa Crosby – Principal – Colleton County High School

• Anthony Kubik, Jr. – Assistant Principal – Colleton County High School

• Charles Locklair – Assistant Principal – Colleton County High School

• Matthew Brantley – Principal – Colleton County Middle School

• Sharon Gadson – Administrative Assistant – Colleton County Middle School

• Joey Greene – Assistant Principal – Colleton County Middle School

• Gregory Kinsey – Assistant Principal – Colleton County Middle School

• Marcella Owens – Assistant Principal – Colleton County Middle School

• Janis Headden – Principal – Cottageville Elementary School

• Tasheena Allen – Assistant Principal – Cottageville Elementary School

• Terry Dingle – Coordinator of Safe Schools – District Office

• Leon Hammond – Director of District Athletics – District Office

• Cordelia Jenkins – Director of Student Services – District Office

• Tracy McDonald – Coordinator of Accountability and Assessment – District Office

• Cliffton Warren – Asst. Supt. of Human Resources and Operations – District Office

• Juliet White – Asst. Supt. of Curriculum and Instruction – District Office

• Jessica Williams – Director of Elementary Education – District Office

• Amy Liebenrood – Assistant Principal – Forest Hills Elementary School

• Lorraine Finigan – Assistant Principal – Hendersonville Elementary School

• Catherine Fanchette – Assistant Principal – Northside Elementary School

• Wilsey Hamilton – Principal – Northside Elementary School

• Jacinta Bryant – Director of Special Services – Special Services

• William Hayden – Director – Thunderbolt Career and Technology Center

