SCEMD releases 2-17 S.C. Hurricane Guide | News | The Press and Standard

The S.C. Emergency Management Division is releasing the official 2017 South Carolina Hurricane Guide this weekend as part of this year’s S.C. Hurricane Preparedness Week. SCEMD and partner agencies have updated the Guide for the 2017 hurricane season. It details useful information on what residents should do before, during and after the landfall of a major hurricane.

Updated sections of the Guide include new storm surge watch and warning information, tips on preparing for an evacuation, ways to stay connected during an emergency and steps to keep in mind when returning home after a major storm. The Guide also features imagery and artwork from last year’s Hurricane Matthew.

The 2017 S.C. Hurricane Guide will be released via newspaper subscription and rack sales Sunday May 28 in The Beaufort Gazette, the Charleston Post and Courier, the Hilton Head Island Packet, The State, the Sumter Item, the Florence Morning News, the Orangeburg Times and Democrat, the Myrtle Beach Sun News; Thursday May 25 in the Georgetown County Chronicle and the South Strand News; Friday May 26 in the Georgetown Times; and Wednesday May 31 in Beaufort Today, Bluffton Today and the Jasper County Sun Times.

Beginning June 1, the Hurricane Guide will be available at all South Carolina Welcome Centers, at any Walgreens store statewide and at SCDMV offices in Bamberg, Beaufort, Bluffton, Charleston, Conway, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Kingstree, Ladson, Lake City, Little River, Mullins, Moncks Corner, Mount Pleasant, Myrtle Beach, North Charleston, Saint George and Varnville.

The online edition of the Hurricane Guide will be available for download at scemd.org.

Governor Henry McMaster has proclaimed May 28 through June 3 to be South Carolina Hurricane Preparedness Week. SCEMD, county emergency managers and the National Weather Service urge citizens to take time now to prepare for major emergency like hurricanes by reviewing their family emergency plans, developing a disaster supplies kit and talking with family members about what could happen during a crisis.

Anyone wishing to link to the online edition can do so via this link: http://www.scemd.org/component/content/article/26-guides-and-brochures/142-south-carolina-hurricane-guide