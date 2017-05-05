SCDNR adds fish to lake at Gladys Whidden Park | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 3, 2017 at 10:53 am

Photo by CINDY CROSBY

NEW FISH. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources stocked the pond with 400 lbs. of channel catfish last week at Gladys Whidden Park in Forest Hills. The park will host the Kids Fishing Rodeo, hosted by the City of Walterboro Government, Saturday May 13 from 9 a.m. until 12 noon.