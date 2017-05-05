R&R holds grand opening | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | May 5, 2017 5:00 pm
Last Updated: May 3, 2017 at 11:32 am
Photo by BARRY MOORE
GRAND OPENING. Alfher Segura, William Shuler, Raymond Riles Jr., Ricky Bernardi Jr. and Amanda Nichols enjoy the grand opening of R&R Southern Enterprises Inc. at 603 South Jefferies Boulevard last Saturday. A ribbon-cutting with Mayor Bill Young, Chamber of Commerce board members and city officials was held at 9:30 a.m. followed by a customer appreciation celebration during the Rice Festival Parade.
