R&R holds grand opening | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 3, 2017 at 11:32 am

Photo by BARRY MOORE

GRAND OPENING. Alfher Segura, William Shuler, Raymond Riles Jr., Ricky Bernardi Jr. and Amanda Nichols enjoy the grand opening of R&R Southern Enterprises Inc. at 603 South Jefferies Boulevard last Saturday. A ribbon-cutting with Mayor Bill Young, Chamber of Commerce board members and city officials was held at 9:30 a.m. followed by a customer appreciation celebration during the Rice Festival Parade.