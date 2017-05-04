Rice Run | The Press and Standard

Sparta Live

By CINDY CROSBY

Photos by JIM KILLIAN

The PRTC 2017 Rice Run/Walk was held Saturday morning during last weekend’s Rice Festival. It was a humid 8 a.m. start for the 344 participants in the 5K event. Total finishers for the race included 105 males with an average pace of 11:31 and 233 females with an average of 14:23.

Results are provided courtesy of Charlestowne Road Race Services.

Top finishers in the male 5K were:

1 – Chris Bailey (16:39.381) of Charleston, 2 – Zachary Bowling (17:22.448) of Ridgeland and Gage Hicks (17:34.559) of Myrtle Beach.,  Top female finishers in the 5K were: 1 – Shawanna White (18:23.469) of Columbia, 2 – Abigail Altman (19:38.565) of Walterboro and 3 – Grayson Altman (20:50.451) of Walterboro.

In the 5K Walk top male finishers included:

1 – Mark Winkle (39:09.346) of Walterboro, 2 – Kenneth Clyburn (42:02.457) of Beaufort and 3 – Anthony Lyons (46:16.751) of Walterboro.

Top female finishers were:

1- Kristen Clyburn (35:54.875) of Beaufort, 2 – Wendy Frank (39:39.781) of Walterboro and 3 – Julie Hiott (39:41.914) of Walterboro.

Top Master finishers included: David Bourgeois (20:19.650) of Summerville and Mylinda O’Quinn (22:14.823) of Walterboro.

Overall 2017 Top Finishes: 5K Results

1,   Chris Bailey,  M,  27,  Chas,    O/A,  5K,  00:16:39.381,   2,   Zachary Bowling,  M,  28,  Ridgeland,    O/A,  5K,  00:17:22.448,   3,   Gage Hicks,  M,  26,  Myrtle Beach,    O/A,  5K,  00:17:34.559,   4,   Mike Schrum,  M,  27,  Columbia,    1,  5K,  00:17:54.733,   5,   Shawanna White,  F,  37,  Columbia,    O/A,  5K,  00:18:23.469,   6,   Shelton Reynolds,  M,  18,  Walterboro,    1,  5K,  00:18:38.212,   7,   Abigail Altman,  F,  15,  Walterboro,    O/A,  5K,  00:19:38.565,   8,   Ryan Oquinn,  M,  17,  Walterboro,    2,  5K,  00:19:46.756,   9,   Andrew Cook,  M,  14,  Ruffin,    3,  5K,  00:19:47.369,   10,   David Bourgeois,  M,  60,  Summerville,    1,  5K,  00:20:19.650,   11,   Wyatt Padgett,  M,  43,  Round O,    1,  5K,  00:20:40.132,   12,   Packy Burke,  M,  38,  Walterboro,    1,  5K,  00:20:46.031,   13,   George Sykes,  M,  60,  Spartanburg,    2,  5K,  00:20:48.659,   14,   Grayson Altman,  F,  15,  Walterboro,    O/A,  5K,  00:20:50.451,   15,   Lucas Nettles,  M,  33,  Walterboro,    1,  5K,  00:21:04.797,   16,   Craig Wiltshire,  M,  38,  Cottageville,    2,  5K,  00:21:32.757,   17,   Myrriah Hanna,  F,  37,  Hampton,    1,  5K,  00:21:34.099,   18,   Rachel Bowling,  F,  120,  Ridgeland,    0,  5K,  00:21:56.436,   19,   Richard Massey,  M,  41,  Walterboro,    2,  5K,  00:22:00.312,   20,   Kayla Dantzler,  F,  14,  Walterboro,    1,  5K,  00:22:05.846,   21,   Mylinda Oquinn,  F,  47,  Walterboro,    1,  5K,  00:22:14.823,   22,   Mike Smith,  M,  35,  Varnville,    3,  5K,  00:22:22.141,   23,   Shawn Nettles,  M,  63,  Walterboro,    3,  5K,  00:22:59.723,   24,   Ricky Tindal,  M,  55,  Moncks Corner,    1,  5K,  00:23:00.616,   25,   Randy Crosby,  M,  53,  Walterboro,    1,  5K,  00:23:06.031,   26,   Kendrae Hiers,  M,  24,  Walterboro,    1,  5K,  00:23:13.792,   27,   Billy Stone,  M,  27,  Walterboro,    2,  5K,  00:23:15.378,   28,   Gary Ricker,  M,  64,  Charleston,    4,  5K,  00:23:36.796,   29,   Caleb Grinberg,  M,  16,  Ruffin,    4,  5K,  00:23:55.552,   30,   Jay Peltier,  M,  33,  Walterboro,    2,  5K,  00:23:56.985,   31,   Ashlee Henson,  F,  19,  Yemassee,    2,  5K,  00:24:06.199,   32,   Khama Wiggins,  M,  9,  Cottageville,    1,  5K,  00:24:32.665,   33,   Lauren Reynolds,  F,  12,  Walterboro,    1,  5K,  00:24:34.511,   34,   Sandra Ferguson,  F,  52,  Walterboro,    1,  5K,  00:24:47.512,   35,   Nella Sinclair,  F,  56,  Varnville,    1,  5K,  00:24:56.768,   36,   Joshua Barkey,  M,  42,  Summerville,    3,  5K,  00:25:01.629,   37,   Faith Allen,  F,  17,  Walterboro,    3,  5K,  00:25:20.272,   38,   Matt Thurston,  M,  18,  Walterboro,    5,  5K,  00:25:30.764,   39,   Peter Uberto,  M,  71,  Bluffton,    1,  5K,  00:25:44.756,   40,   Dean Fleenor,  M,  70,  Bluffton,    2,  5K,  00:25:51.308,   41,   Kyle Stroble,  M,  38,  Walterboro,    4,  5K,  00:25:53.221,   42,   Courtney Snelgrove,  F,  42,  Ruffin,    1,  5K,  00:26:07.000,   43,   Lori Pope,  F,  60,  Charleston,    1,  5K,  00:26:22.504,   44,   Tiffany Phillips,  F,  27,  Columbia,    1,  5K,  00:26:40.634,   45,   Kent Tisdale Ii,  M,  28,  Charleston,    3,  5K,  00:26:41.979,   46,   Kari Foy,  F,  42,  Hampton,    2,  5K,  00:26:59.206,   47,   Travis Adams,  M,  0,  Walterboro,    0,  5K,  00:27:01.848,   48,   Anna Traynham,  F,  23,  Walterboro,    1,  5K,  00:27:07.381,   49,   Lindsey Benton,  F,  28,  Walterboro,    2,  5K,  00:27:10.819,   50,   Patti Litchfield,  F,  44,  Ruffin,    3,  5K,  00:27:13.021.

Masters Results

10,   David Bourgeois,  M,  60,  Summerville,    1,  5K,  00:20:19.650,   11,   Wyatt Padgett,  M,  43,  Round O,    1,  5K,  00:20:40.132,   13,   George Sykes,  M,  60,  Spartanburg,    2,  5K,  00:20:48.659,   19,   Richard Massey,  M,  41,  Walterboro,    2,  5K,  00:22:00.312,   21,   Mylinda Oquinn,  F,  47,  Walterboro,    1,  5K,  00:22:14.823,   23,   Shawn Nettles,  M,  63,  Walterboro,    3,  5K,  00:22:59.723,   24,   Ricky Tindal,  M,  55,  Moncks Corner,    1,  5K,  00:23:00.616,   25,   Randy Crosby,  M,  53,  Walterboro,    1,  5K,  00:23:06.031,   28,   Gary Ricker,  M,  64,  Charleston,    4,  5K,  00:23:36.796,   34,   Sandra Ferguson,  F,  52,  Walterboro,    1,  5K,  00:24:47.512,   35,   Nella Sinclair,  F,  56,  Varnville,    1,  5K,  00:24:56.768,   36,   Joshua Barkey,  M,  42,  Summerville,    3,  5K,  00:25:01.629,   39,   Peter Uberto,  M,  71,  Bluffton,    1,  5K,  00:25:44.756,   40,   Dean Fleenor,  M,  70,  Bluffton,    2,  5K,  00:25:51.308,   42,   Courtney Snelgrove,  F,  42,  Ruffin,    1,  5K,  00:26:07.000,   43,   Lori Pope,  F,  60,  Charleston,    1,  5K,  00:26:22.504,   46,   Kari Foy,  F,  42,  Hampton,    2,  5K,  00:26:59.206,   50,   Patti Litchfield,  F,  44,  Ruffin,    3,  5K,  00:27:13.021,   51,   Scott Harvin,  M,  51,  Walterboro,    2,  5K,  00:27:13.406,   54,   Donna Gohagan,  F,  50,  Estill,    2,  5K,  00:27:31.411,   56,   Reginald Mcneil,  M,  58,  Walterboro,    2,  5K,  00:27:36.828,   67,   Edward Hopson,  M,  54,  Mt Pleasant,    3,  5K,  00:29:18.339,   73,   Reuben Flanders,  M,  58,  Waycross,  Ga,  3,  5K,  00:30:09.421,   78,   Trent Cannon,  M,  62,  Walterboro,    5,  5K,  00:30:38.625,   82,   Barnwell Marks,  F,  44,  Walterboro,    4,  5K,  00:31:12.148,   86,   John Wittchow,  M,  55,  Hanahan,    4,  5K,  00:31:54.209,   94,   Holly Ackerman,  F,  40,  Lodge,    5,  5K,  00:33:34.653,   95,   Johnny Epps,  M,  51,  Walterboro,    4,  5K,  00:33:48.892,   96,   Cindy Roth,  F,  52,  Ridgeville,    3,  5K,  00:33:51.224,   98,   Charlotte Valentine,  F,  52,  Walterboro,    4,  5K,  00:34:01.592,   100,   Scott Lawrence,  M,  67,  Rutherfordton,  Nc,  1,  5K,  00:34:25.901,   101,   Jenny Bunton,  F,  41,  Walterboro,    6,  5K,  00:34:33.902,   102,   Coleman Hudson,  M,  50,  Round O,    5,  5K,  00:34:34.543,   104,   Mike Murdaugh,  M,  54,  Hanahan,    6,  5K,  00:34:45.625,   106,   Susan Shannon,  F,  56,  Charleston,    2,  5K,  00:34:51.119,   111,   Laurie Smith,  F,  50,  Walterboro,    5,  5K,  00:35:35.702,   112,   Sharon Witkin,  F,  40,  Walterboro,    7,  5K,  00:35:53.204,   122,   Brandy Maxey,  F,  40,  Walterboro,    8,  5K,  00:36:42.982,   129,   Kip Mccullen,  M,  64,  Johns Island,    6,  5K,  00:37:24.522,   130,   Althea Mccullen,  F,  63,  Johs Island,    2,  5K,  00:37:24.829,   135,   Angie Bryan,  F,  48,  Ruffin,    2,  5K,  00:38:33.632,   145,   Judy Pilch,  F,  70,  Walterboro,    1,  5K,  00:39:12.404,   152,   Will Craven,  M,  43,  Walterboro,    4,  5K,  00:39:47.331,   155,   David Watson,  M,  81,  Summerville,    3,  5K,  00:40:24.920,   163,   Kim Jackson,  F,  44,  Walterboro,    9,  5K,  00:41:05.563,   165,   Deborah Daniels,  F,  54,  Cottageville,    6,  5K,  00:41:10.407,   166,   Jesse Pilch,  M,  72,  Walterboro,    4,  5K,  00:41:15.681,   167,   Tammy Crosby,  F,  47,  Walterboro,    3,  5K,  00:41:25.631,   174,   Ann Henson,  F,  47,  Yemassee,    4,  5K,  00:42:06.240,   177,   Gerald Lamb,  M,  73,  Walterboro,    5,  5K,  00:42:50.361,

1 – 12

32,   Khama Wiggins,  M,  9,  Cottageville,    1,  5K,  00:24:32.665,   70,   Evan Stroble,  M,  12,  Walterboro,    2,  5K,  00:29:39.355,   71,   Michael Witkin,  M,  8,  Walterboro,    3,  5K,  00:29:44.381,   92,   Brayden Lanford,  M,  11,  Ruffin,    4,  5K,  00:32:18.581,   109,   Devon Valentine,  M,  12,  Walterboro,    5,  5K,  00:35:25.389,   33,   Lauren Reynolds,  F,  12,  Walterboro,    1,  5K,  00:24:34.511,   128,   Payton Tuten,  F,  9,  Cottageville,    2,  5K,  00:37:20.386,   134,   Ava Murray,  F,  9,  Walterboro,    3,  5K,  00:38:00.461,   136,   Hannah Bunton,  F,  12,  Walterboro,    4,  5K,  00:38:36.031,   137,   Alyssa Hanna,  F,  11,  Walterboro,    5,  5K,  00:38:41.069, 6,   Shelton Reynolds,  M,  18,  Walterboro,    1,  5K,  00:18:38.212,   8,   Ryan Oquinn,  M,  17,  Walterboro,    2,  5K,  00:19:46.756,   9,   Andrew Cook,  M,  14,  Ruffin,    3,  5K,  00:19:47.369,   29,   Caleb Grinberg,  M,  16,  Ruffin,    4,  5K,  00:23:55.552,   38,   Matt Thurston,  M,  18,  Walterboro,    5,  5K,  00:25:30.764,   20,   Kayla Dantzler,  F,  14,  Walterboro,    1,  5K,  00:22:05.846,   31,   Ashlee Henson,  F,  19,  Yemassee,    2,  5K,  00:24:06.199,   37,   Faith Allen,  F,  17,  Walterboro,    3,  5K,  00:25:20.272,   57,   Eliza Brooke Hopson,  F,  16,  Mt Pleasant,    4,  5K,  00:27:49.212,   63,   Catherine Bunton,  F,  13,  Walterboro,    5,  5K,  00:28:58.368,

20 – 24

26,   Kendrae Hiers,  M,  24,  Walterboro,    1,  5K,  00:23:13.792,   148,   Shelby Stanley,  M,  21,  Islandton,    2,  5K,  00:39:26.176,   48,   Anna Traynham,  F,  23,  Walterboro,    1,  5K,  00:27:07.381,   53,   Katie Osteen,  F,  24,  Walterboro,    2,  5K,  00:27:25.730,   65,   Eleanor Hardy,  F,  24,  Chas,    3,  5K,  00:29:04.046,   80,   Morgan Seabrook,  F,  21,  Walterboro,    4,  5K,  00:30:51.909,   85,   Rachel Mcdowell,  F,  21,  Jacksonboro,    5,  5K,  00:31:50.369

25 – 29

4,   Mike Schrum,  M,  27,  Columbia,    1,  5K,  00:17:54.733,   27,   Billy Stone,  M,  27,  Walterboro,    2,  5K,  00:23:15.378,   45,   Kent Tisdale Ii,  M,  28,  Charleston,    3,  5K,  00:26:41.979,   74,   Charles Dickens,  M,  28,  Summerville,    4,  5K,  00:30:09.679,   88,   Seth Steedly,  M,  25,  Ruffin,    5,  5K,  00:32:05.339,   44,   Tiffany Phillips,  F,  27,  Columbia,    1,  5K,  00:26:40.634,   49,   Lindsey Benton,  F,  28,  Walterboro,    2,  5K,  00:27:10.819,   75,   Anna Bell,  F,  27,  Chas,    3,  5K,  00:30:17.653,   76,   Emily Johnson,  F,  28,  Walterboro,    4,  5K,  00:30:19.237,   83,   Christan Spires,  F,  25,  Walterboro,    5,  5K,  00:31:14.562

30 – 34

15,   Lucas Nettles,  M,  33,  Walterboro,    1,  5K,  00:21:04.797,   30,   Jay Peltier,  M,  33,  Walterboro,    2,  5K,  00:23:56.985,   119,   Eric Jordan,  M,  33,  Walterboro,    3,  5K,  00:36:37.058,   141,   Matt Mardell,  M,  34,  Walterboro,    4,  5K,  00:39:01.588,   202,   Chris Varnadoe,  M,  31,  Walterboro,    5,  5K,  00:45:39.356,   55,   Kayce Peltier,  F,  30,  Walterboro,    1,  5K,  00:27:34.531,   58,   Julie Mcmillan,  F,  31,  Walterboro,    2,  5K,  00:28:02.691,   66,   Shannon Garnsey,  F,  33,  Ruffin,    3,  5K,  00:29:09.392,   68,   Christin Lyle,  F,  32,  Walterboro,    4,  5K,  00:29:24.911,   79,   Krystle Creel,  F,  31,  Ridgeville,    5,  5K,  00:30:51.107

35 – 39

12,   Packy Burke,  M,  38,  Walterboro,    1,  5K,  00:20:46.031,   16,   Craig Wiltshire,  M,  38,  Cottageville,    2,  5K,  00:21:32.757,   22,   Mike Smith,  M,  35,  Varnville,    3,  5K,  00:22:22.141,   41,   Kyle Stroble,  M,  38,  Walterboro,    4,  5K,  00:25:53.221,   59,   Chad Bishop,  M,  37,  Walterboro,    5,  5K,  00:28:22.685,   17,   Myrriah Hanna,  F,  37,  Hampton,    1,  5K,  00:21:34.099,   52,   Casey Avant,  F,  35,  Walterboro,    2,  5K,  00:27:18.498,   62,   Heather Massey,  F,  38,  Walterboro,    3,  5K,  00:28:50.052,   64,   Aisha Stringer,  F,  36,  Cottageville,    4,  5K,  00:29:01.965,   69,   Chrissy Brunson,  F,  38,  Beaufort,    5,  5K,  00:29:38.874

40 – 44

11,   Wyatt Padgett,  M,  43,  Round O,    1,  5K,  00:20:40.132,   19,   Richard Massey,  M,  41,  Walterboro,    2,  5K,  00:22:00.312,   36,   Joshua Barkey,  M,  42,  Summerville,    3,  5K,  00:25:01.629,   152,   Will Craven,  M,  43,  Walterboro,    4,  5K,  00:39:47.331,   256,   Kevin Simpson,  M,  43,  Walterboro,    5,  5K,  00:52:32.314,   42,   Courtney Snelgrove,  F,  42,  Ruffin,    1,  5K,  00:26:07.000,   46,   Kari Foy,  F,  42,  Hampton,    2,  5K,  00:26:59.206,   50,   Patti Litchfield,  F,  44,  Ruffin,    3,  5K,  00:27:13.021,   82,   Barnwell Marks,  F,  44,  Walterboro,    4,  5K,  00:31:12.148,   94,   Holly Ackerman,  F,  40,  Lodge,    5,  5K,  00:33:34.653

45 – 49

181,   Steven Herrington,  M,  48,  Walterboro,    1,  5K,  00:42:58.443,   294,   Jamie Bryan,  M,  45,  Ruffin,    2,  5K,  00:55:50.482,   325,   Dave Dagley,  M,  45,  Summerville,    3,  5K,  01:02:21.194,   328,   Gunther Rencken,  M,  45,  Ruffin,    4,  5K,  01:02:24.771,   21,   Mylinda Oquinn,  F,  47,  Walterboro,    1,  5K,  00:22:14.823,   135,   Angie Bryan,  F,  48,  Ruffin,    2,  5K,  00:38:33.632,   167,   Tammy Crosby,  F,  47,  Walterboro,    3,  5K,  00:41:25.631,   174,   Ann Henson,  F,  47,  Yemassee,    4,  5K,  00:42:06.240,   225,   Lesi Chapman,  F,  45,  Walterboro,    5,  5K,  00:48:32.180

50 – 54

25,   Randy Crosby,  M,  53,  Walterboro,    1,  5K,  00:23:06.031,   51,   Scott Harvin,  M,  51,  Walterboro,    2,  5K,  00:27:13.406,   67,   Edward Hopson,  M,  54,  Mt Pleasant,    3,  5K,  00:29:18.339,   95,   Johnny Epps,  M,  51,  Walterboro,    4,  5K,  00:33:48.892,   102,   Coleman Hudson,  M,  50,  Round O,    5,  5K,  00:34:34.543,   34,   Sandra Ferguson,  F,  52,  Walterboro,    1,  5K,  00:24:47.512,   54,   Donna Gohagan,  F,  50,  Estill,    2,  5K,  00:27:31.411,   96,   Cindy Roth,  F,  52,  Ridgeville,    3,  5K,  00:33:51.224,   98,   Charlotte Valentine,  F,  52,  Walterboro,    4,  5K,  00:34:01.592,   111,   Laurie Smith,  F,  50,  Walterboro,    5,  5K,  00:35:35.702

55 – 59

24,   Ricky Tindal,  M,  55,  Moncks Corner,    1,  5K,  00:23:00.616,   56,   Reginald Mcneil,  M,  58,  Walterboro,    2,  5K,  00:27:36.828,   73,   Reuben Flanders,  M,  58,  Waycross,  Ga,  3,  5K,  00:30:09.421,   86,   John Wittchow,  M,  55,  Hanahan,    4,  5K,  00:31:54.209,   195,   Wayne Thomas,  M,  58,  Walterboro,    5,  5K,  00:45:09.982,   35,   Nella Sinclair,  F,  56,  Varnville,    1,  5K,  00:24:56.768,   106,   Susan Shannon,  F,  56,  Charleston,    2,  5K,  00:34:51.119,   203,   Sherlene Brown,  F,  55,  Walterboro,    3,  5K,  00:45:51.551,   206,   Tina Smith,  F,  55,  Green Pond,    4,  5K,  00:46:17.575,   229,   Cindy Stivender,  F,  59,  Cottageville,    5,  5K,  00:48:56.039

60 – 64

10,   David Bourgeois,  M,  60,  Summerville,    1,  5K,  00:20:19.650,   13,   George Sykes,  M,  60,  Spartanburg,    2,  5K,  00:20:48.659,   23,   Shawn Nettles,  M,  63,  Walterboro,    3,  5K,  00:22:59.723,   28,   Gary Ricker,  M,  64,  Charleston,    4,  5K,  00:23:36.796,   78,   Trent Cannon,  M,  62,  Walterboro,    5,  5K,  00:30:38.625,   43,   Lori Pope,  F,  60,  Charleston,    1,  5K,  00:26:22.504,   130,   Althea Mccullen,  F,  63,  Johs Island,    2,  5K,  00:37:24.829,   226,   Vickie Phillips,  F,  63,  Aiken,    3,  5K,  00:48:38.436,   228,   Linda Ebert,  F,  62,  Round O,    4,  5K,  00:48:42.106,   237,   Valerie Rowe,  F,  60,  Cottageville, 5,  5K,  00:49:37.259

65 – 69

100,   Scott Lawrence,  M,  67,  Rutherfordton,  Nc,  1,  5K,  00:34:25.901,   238,   Andy Belger,  M,  65,  Varnville,    2,  5K,  00:50:02.716,   205,   Bunny Caldwell,  F,  67,  Walterboro,    1,  5K,  00:46:17.532,   295,   Sandra Beniter,  F,  68,  Walterboro,    2,  5K,  00:56:08.727

70 – 99

39,   Peter Uberto,  M,  71,  Bluffton,    1,  5K,  00:25:44.756,   40,   Dean Fleenor,  M,  70,  Bluffton,    2,  5K,  00:25:51.308,   155,   David Watson,  M,  81,  Summerville,    3,  5K,  00:40:24.920,   166,   Jesse Pilch,  M,  72,  Walterboro,  4,  5K,  00:41:15.681,   177,   Gerald Lamb,  M,  73,  Walterboro,    5,  5K,  00:42:50.361,   145,   Judy Pilch,  F,  70,  Walterboro, 1,  5K,  00:39:12.404,   329,   Lenore Hickman,  F,  72,  Walterboro,    2,  5K,  01:02:25.804

