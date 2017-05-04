Rice Run | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

Photos by JIM KILLIAN

The PRTC 2017 Rice Run/Walk was held Saturday morning during last weekend’s Rice Festival. It was a humid 8 a.m. start for the 344 participants in the 5K event. Total finishers for the race included 105 males with an average pace of 11:31 and 233 females with an average of 14:23.

Results are provided courtesy of Charlestowne Road Race Services.

Top finishers in the male 5K were:

1 – Chris Bailey (16:39.381) of Charleston, 2 – Zachary Bowling (17:22.448) of Ridgeland and Gage Hicks (17:34.559) of Myrtle Beach., Top female finishers in the 5K were: 1 – Shawanna White (18:23.469) of Columbia, 2 – Abigail Altman (19:38.565) of Walterboro and 3 – Grayson Altman (20:50.451) of Walterboro.

In the 5K Walk top male finishers included:

1 – Mark Winkle (39:09.346) of Walterboro, 2 – Kenneth Clyburn (42:02.457) of Beaufort and 3 – Anthony Lyons (46:16.751) of Walterboro.

Top female finishers were:

1- Kristen Clyburn (35:54.875) of Beaufort, 2 – Wendy Frank (39:39.781) of Walterboro and 3 – Julie Hiott (39:41.914) of Walterboro.

Top Master finishers included: David Bourgeois (20:19.650) of Summerville and Mylinda O’Quinn (22:14.823) of Walterboro.

Overall 2017 Top Finishes: 5K Results

1, Chris Bailey, M, 27, Chas, O/A, 5K, 00:16:39.381, 2, Zachary Bowling, M, 28, Ridgeland, O/A, 5K, 00:17:22.448, 3, Gage Hicks, M, 26, Myrtle Beach, O/A, 5K, 00:17:34.559, 4, Mike Schrum, M, 27, Columbia, 1, 5K, 00:17:54.733, 5, Shawanna White, F, 37, Columbia, O/A, 5K, 00:18:23.469, 6, Shelton Reynolds, M, 18, Walterboro, 1, 5K, 00:18:38.212, 7, Abigail Altman, F, 15, Walterboro, O/A, 5K, 00:19:38.565, 8, Ryan Oquinn, M, 17, Walterboro, 2, 5K, 00:19:46.756, 9, Andrew Cook, M, 14, Ruffin, 3, 5K, 00:19:47.369, 10, David Bourgeois, M, 60, Summerville, 1, 5K, 00:20:19.650, 11, Wyatt Padgett, M, 43, Round O, 1, 5K, 00:20:40.132, 12, Packy Burke, M, 38, Walterboro, 1, 5K, 00:20:46.031, 13, George Sykes, M, 60, Spartanburg, 2, 5K, 00:20:48.659, 14, Grayson Altman, F, 15, Walterboro, O/A, 5K, 00:20:50.451, 15, Lucas Nettles, M, 33, Walterboro, 1, 5K, 00:21:04.797, 16, Craig Wiltshire, M, 38, Cottageville, 2, 5K, 00:21:32.757, 17, Myrriah Hanna, F, 37, Hampton, 1, 5K, 00:21:34.099, 18, Rachel Bowling, F, 120, Ridgeland, 0, 5K, 00:21:56.436, 19, Richard Massey, M, 41, Walterboro, 2, 5K, 00:22:00.312, 20, Kayla Dantzler, F, 14, Walterboro, 1, 5K, 00:22:05.846, 21, Mylinda Oquinn, F, 47, Walterboro, 1, 5K, 00:22:14.823, 22, Mike Smith, M, 35, Varnville, 3, 5K, 00:22:22.141, 23, Shawn Nettles, M, 63, Walterboro, 3, 5K, 00:22:59.723, 24, Ricky Tindal, M, 55, Moncks Corner, 1, 5K, 00:23:00.616, 25, Randy Crosby, M, 53, Walterboro, 1, 5K, 00:23:06.031, 26, Kendrae Hiers, M, 24, Walterboro, 1, 5K, 00:23:13.792, 27, Billy Stone, M, 27, Walterboro, 2, 5K, 00:23:15.378, 28, Gary Ricker, M, 64, Charleston, 4, 5K, 00:23:36.796, 29, Caleb Grinberg, M, 16, Ruffin, 4, 5K, 00:23:55.552, 30, Jay Peltier, M, 33, Walterboro, 2, 5K, 00:23:56.985, 31, Ashlee Henson, F, 19, Yemassee, 2, 5K, 00:24:06.199, 32, Khama Wiggins, M, 9, Cottageville, 1, 5K, 00:24:32.665, 33, Lauren Reynolds, F, 12, Walterboro, 1, 5K, 00:24:34.511, 34, Sandra Ferguson, F, 52, Walterboro, 1, 5K, 00:24:47.512, 35, Nella Sinclair, F, 56, Varnville, 1, 5K, 00:24:56.768, 36, Joshua Barkey, M, 42, Summerville, 3, 5K, 00:25:01.629, 37, Faith Allen, F, 17, Walterboro, 3, 5K, 00:25:20.272, 38, Matt Thurston, M, 18, Walterboro, 5, 5K, 00:25:30.764, 39, Peter Uberto, M, 71, Bluffton, 1, 5K, 00:25:44.756, 40, Dean Fleenor, M, 70, Bluffton, 2, 5K, 00:25:51.308, 41, Kyle Stroble, M, 38, Walterboro, 4, 5K, 00:25:53.221, 42, Courtney Snelgrove, F, 42, Ruffin, 1, 5K, 00:26:07.000, 43, Lori Pope, F, 60, Charleston, 1, 5K, 00:26:22.504, 44, Tiffany Phillips, F, 27, Columbia, 1, 5K, 00:26:40.634, 45, Kent Tisdale Ii, M, 28, Charleston, 3, 5K, 00:26:41.979, 46, Kari Foy, F, 42, Hampton, 2, 5K, 00:26:59.206, 47, Travis Adams, M, 0, Walterboro, 0, 5K, 00:27:01.848, 48, Anna Traynham, F, 23, Walterboro, 1, 5K, 00:27:07.381, 49, Lindsey Benton, F, 28, Walterboro, 2, 5K, 00:27:10.819, 50, Patti Litchfield, F, 44, Ruffin, 3, 5K, 00:27:13.021.

Masters Results

10, David Bourgeois, M, 60, Summerville, 1, 5K, 00:20:19.650, 11, Wyatt Padgett, M, 43, Round O, 1, 5K, 00:20:40.132, 13, George Sykes, M, 60, Spartanburg, 2, 5K, 00:20:48.659, 19, Richard Massey, M, 41, Walterboro, 2, 5K, 00:22:00.312, 21, Mylinda Oquinn, F, 47, Walterboro, 1, 5K, 00:22:14.823, 23, Shawn Nettles, M, 63, Walterboro, 3, 5K, 00:22:59.723, 24, Ricky Tindal, M, 55, Moncks Corner, 1, 5K, 00:23:00.616, 25, Randy Crosby, M, 53, Walterboro, 1, 5K, 00:23:06.031, 28, Gary Ricker, M, 64, Charleston, 4, 5K, 00:23:36.796, 34, Sandra Ferguson, F, 52, Walterboro, 1, 5K, 00:24:47.512, 35, Nella Sinclair, F, 56, Varnville, 1, 5K, 00:24:56.768, 36, Joshua Barkey, M, 42, Summerville, 3, 5K, 00:25:01.629, 39, Peter Uberto, M, 71, Bluffton, 1, 5K, 00:25:44.756, 40, Dean Fleenor, M, 70, Bluffton, 2, 5K, 00:25:51.308, 42, Courtney Snelgrove, F, 42, Ruffin, 1, 5K, 00:26:07.000, 43, Lori Pope, F, 60, Charleston, 1, 5K, 00:26:22.504, 46, Kari Foy, F, 42, Hampton, 2, 5K, 00:26:59.206, 50, Patti Litchfield, F, 44, Ruffin, 3, 5K, 00:27:13.021, 51, Scott Harvin, M, 51, Walterboro, 2, 5K, 00:27:13.406, 54, Donna Gohagan, F, 50, Estill, 2, 5K, 00:27:31.411, 56, Reginald Mcneil, M, 58, Walterboro, 2, 5K, 00:27:36.828, 67, Edward Hopson, M, 54, Mt Pleasant, 3, 5K, 00:29:18.339, 73, Reuben Flanders, M, 58, Waycross, Ga, 3, 5K, 00:30:09.421, 78, Trent Cannon, M, 62, Walterboro, 5, 5K, 00:30:38.625, 82, Barnwell Marks, F, 44, Walterboro, 4, 5K, 00:31:12.148, 86, John Wittchow, M, 55, Hanahan, 4, 5K, 00:31:54.209, 94, Holly Ackerman, F, 40, Lodge, 5, 5K, 00:33:34.653, 95, Johnny Epps, M, 51, Walterboro, 4, 5K, 00:33:48.892, 96, Cindy Roth, F, 52, Ridgeville, 3, 5K, 00:33:51.224, 98, Charlotte Valentine, F, 52, Walterboro, 4, 5K, 00:34:01.592, 100, Scott Lawrence, M, 67, Rutherfordton, Nc, 1, 5K, 00:34:25.901, 101, Jenny Bunton, F, 41, Walterboro, 6, 5K, 00:34:33.902, 102, Coleman Hudson, M, 50, Round O, 5, 5K, 00:34:34.543, 104, Mike Murdaugh, M, 54, Hanahan, 6, 5K, 00:34:45.625, 106, Susan Shannon, F, 56, Charleston, 2, 5K, 00:34:51.119, 111, Laurie Smith, F, 50, Walterboro, 5, 5K, 00:35:35.702, 112, Sharon Witkin, F, 40, Walterboro, 7, 5K, 00:35:53.204, 122, Brandy Maxey, F, 40, Walterboro, 8, 5K, 00:36:42.982, 129, Kip Mccullen, M, 64, Johns Island, 6, 5K, 00:37:24.522, 130, Althea Mccullen, F, 63, Johs Island, 2, 5K, 00:37:24.829, 135, Angie Bryan, F, 48, Ruffin, 2, 5K, 00:38:33.632, 145, Judy Pilch, F, 70, Walterboro, 1, 5K, 00:39:12.404, 152, Will Craven, M, 43, Walterboro, 4, 5K, 00:39:47.331, 155, David Watson, M, 81, Summerville, 3, 5K, 00:40:24.920, 163, Kim Jackson, F, 44, Walterboro, 9, 5K, 00:41:05.563, 165, Deborah Daniels, F, 54, Cottageville, 6, 5K, 00:41:10.407, 166, Jesse Pilch, M, 72, Walterboro, 4, 5K, 00:41:15.681, 167, Tammy Crosby, F, 47, Walterboro, 3, 5K, 00:41:25.631, 174, Ann Henson, F, 47, Yemassee, 4, 5K, 00:42:06.240, 177, Gerald Lamb, M, 73, Walterboro, 5, 5K, 00:42:50.361,

1 – 12

32, Khama Wiggins, M, 9, Cottageville, 1, 5K, 00:24:32.665, 70, Evan Stroble, M, 12, Walterboro, 2, 5K, 00:29:39.355, 71, Michael Witkin, M, 8, Walterboro, 3, 5K, 00:29:44.381, 92, Brayden Lanford, M, 11, Ruffin, 4, 5K, 00:32:18.581, 109, Devon Valentine, M, 12, Walterboro, 5, 5K, 00:35:25.389, 33, Lauren Reynolds, F, 12, Walterboro, 1, 5K, 00:24:34.511, 128, Payton Tuten, F, 9, Cottageville, 2, 5K, 00:37:20.386, 134, Ava Murray, F, 9, Walterboro, 3, 5K, 00:38:00.461, 136, Hannah Bunton, F, 12, Walterboro, 4, 5K, 00:38:36.031, 137, Alyssa Hanna, F, 11, Walterboro, 5, 5K, 00:38:41.069, 6, Shelton Reynolds, M, 18, Walterboro, 1, 5K, 00:18:38.212, 8, Ryan Oquinn, M, 17, Walterboro, 2, 5K, 00:19:46.756, 9, Andrew Cook, M, 14, Ruffin, 3, 5K, 00:19:47.369, 29, Caleb Grinberg, M, 16, Ruffin, 4, 5K, 00:23:55.552, 38, Matt Thurston, M, 18, Walterboro, 5, 5K, 00:25:30.764, 20, Kayla Dantzler, F, 14, Walterboro, 1, 5K, 00:22:05.846, 31, Ashlee Henson, F, 19, Yemassee, 2, 5K, 00:24:06.199, 37, Faith Allen, F, 17, Walterboro, 3, 5K, 00:25:20.272, 57, Eliza Brooke Hopson, F, 16, Mt Pleasant, 4, 5K, 00:27:49.212, 63, Catherine Bunton, F, 13, Walterboro, 5, 5K, 00:28:58.368,

20 – 24

26, Kendrae Hiers, M, 24, Walterboro, 1, 5K, 00:23:13.792, 148, Shelby Stanley, M, 21, Islandton, 2, 5K, 00:39:26.176, 48, Anna Traynham, F, 23, Walterboro, 1, 5K, 00:27:07.381, 53, Katie Osteen, F, 24, Walterboro, 2, 5K, 00:27:25.730, 65, Eleanor Hardy, F, 24, Chas, 3, 5K, 00:29:04.046, 80, Morgan Seabrook, F, 21, Walterboro, 4, 5K, 00:30:51.909, 85, Rachel Mcdowell, F, 21, Jacksonboro, 5, 5K, 00:31:50.369

25 – 29

4, Mike Schrum, M, 27, Columbia, 1, 5K, 00:17:54.733, 27, Billy Stone, M, 27, Walterboro, 2, 5K, 00:23:15.378, 45, Kent Tisdale Ii, M, 28, Charleston, 3, 5K, 00:26:41.979, 74, Charles Dickens, M, 28, Summerville, 4, 5K, 00:30:09.679, 88, Seth Steedly, M, 25, Ruffin, 5, 5K, 00:32:05.339, 44, Tiffany Phillips, F, 27, Columbia, 1, 5K, 00:26:40.634, 49, Lindsey Benton, F, 28, Walterboro, 2, 5K, 00:27:10.819, 75, Anna Bell, F, 27, Chas, 3, 5K, 00:30:17.653, 76, Emily Johnson, F, 28, Walterboro, 4, 5K, 00:30:19.237, 83, Christan Spires, F, 25, Walterboro, 5, 5K, 00:31:14.562

30 – 34

15, Lucas Nettles, M, 33, Walterboro, 1, 5K, 00:21:04.797, 30, Jay Peltier, M, 33, Walterboro, 2, 5K, 00:23:56.985, 119, Eric Jordan, M, 33, Walterboro, 3, 5K, 00:36:37.058, 141, Matt Mardell, M, 34, Walterboro, 4, 5K, 00:39:01.588, 202, Chris Varnadoe, M, 31, Walterboro, 5, 5K, 00:45:39.356, 55, Kayce Peltier, F, 30, Walterboro, 1, 5K, 00:27:34.531, 58, Julie Mcmillan, F, 31, Walterboro, 2, 5K, 00:28:02.691, 66, Shannon Garnsey, F, 33, Ruffin, 3, 5K, 00:29:09.392, 68, Christin Lyle, F, 32, Walterboro, 4, 5K, 00:29:24.911, 79, Krystle Creel, F, 31, Ridgeville, 5, 5K, 00:30:51.107

35 – 39

12, Packy Burke, M, 38, Walterboro, 1, 5K, 00:20:46.031, 16, Craig Wiltshire, M, 38, Cottageville, 2, 5K, 00:21:32.757, 22, Mike Smith, M, 35, Varnville, 3, 5K, 00:22:22.141, 41, Kyle Stroble, M, 38, Walterboro, 4, 5K, 00:25:53.221, 59, Chad Bishop, M, 37, Walterboro, 5, 5K, 00:28:22.685, 17, Myrriah Hanna, F, 37, Hampton, 1, 5K, 00:21:34.099, 52, Casey Avant, F, 35, Walterboro, 2, 5K, 00:27:18.498, 62, Heather Massey, F, 38, Walterboro, 3, 5K, 00:28:50.052, 64, Aisha Stringer, F, 36, Cottageville, 4, 5K, 00:29:01.965, 69, Chrissy Brunson, F, 38, Beaufort, 5, 5K, 00:29:38.874

40 – 44

11, Wyatt Padgett, M, 43, Round O, 1, 5K, 00:20:40.132, 19, Richard Massey, M, 41, Walterboro, 2, 5K, 00:22:00.312, 36, Joshua Barkey, M, 42, Summerville, 3, 5K, 00:25:01.629, 152, Will Craven, M, 43, Walterboro, 4, 5K, 00:39:47.331, 256, Kevin Simpson, M, 43, Walterboro, 5, 5K, 00:52:32.314, 42, Courtney Snelgrove, F, 42, Ruffin, 1, 5K, 00:26:07.000, 46, Kari Foy, F, 42, Hampton, 2, 5K, 00:26:59.206, 50, Patti Litchfield, F, 44, Ruffin, 3, 5K, 00:27:13.021, 82, Barnwell Marks, F, 44, Walterboro, 4, 5K, 00:31:12.148, 94, Holly Ackerman, F, 40, Lodge, 5, 5K, 00:33:34.653

45 – 49

181, Steven Herrington, M, 48, Walterboro, 1, 5K, 00:42:58.443, 294, Jamie Bryan, M, 45, Ruffin, 2, 5K, 00:55:50.482, 325, Dave Dagley, M, 45, Summerville, 3, 5K, 01:02:21.194, 328, Gunther Rencken, M, 45, Ruffin, 4, 5K, 01:02:24.771, 21, Mylinda Oquinn, F, 47, Walterboro, 1, 5K, 00:22:14.823, 135, Angie Bryan, F, 48, Ruffin, 2, 5K, 00:38:33.632, 167, Tammy Crosby, F, 47, Walterboro, 3, 5K, 00:41:25.631, 174, Ann Henson, F, 47, Yemassee, 4, 5K, 00:42:06.240, 225, Lesi Chapman, F, 45, Walterboro, 5, 5K, 00:48:32.180

50 – 54

25, Randy Crosby, M, 53, Walterboro, 1, 5K, 00:23:06.031, 51, Scott Harvin, M, 51, Walterboro, 2, 5K, 00:27:13.406, 67, Edward Hopson, M, 54, Mt Pleasant, 3, 5K, 00:29:18.339, 95, Johnny Epps, M, 51, Walterboro, 4, 5K, 00:33:48.892, 102, Coleman Hudson, M, 50, Round O, 5, 5K, 00:34:34.543, 34, Sandra Ferguson, F, 52, Walterboro, 1, 5K, 00:24:47.512, 54, Donna Gohagan, F, 50, Estill, 2, 5K, 00:27:31.411, 96, Cindy Roth, F, 52, Ridgeville, 3, 5K, 00:33:51.224, 98, Charlotte Valentine, F, 52, Walterboro, 4, 5K, 00:34:01.592, 111, Laurie Smith, F, 50, Walterboro, 5, 5K, 00:35:35.702

55 – 59

24, Ricky Tindal, M, 55, Moncks Corner, 1, 5K, 00:23:00.616, 56, Reginald Mcneil, M, 58, Walterboro, 2, 5K, 00:27:36.828, 73, Reuben Flanders, M, 58, Waycross, Ga, 3, 5K, 00:30:09.421, 86, John Wittchow, M, 55, Hanahan, 4, 5K, 00:31:54.209, 195, Wayne Thomas, M, 58, Walterboro, 5, 5K, 00:45:09.982, 35, Nella Sinclair, F, 56, Varnville, 1, 5K, 00:24:56.768, 106, Susan Shannon, F, 56, Charleston, 2, 5K, 00:34:51.119, 203, Sherlene Brown, F, 55, Walterboro, 3, 5K, 00:45:51.551, 206, Tina Smith, F, 55, Green Pond, 4, 5K, 00:46:17.575, 229, Cindy Stivender, F, 59, Cottageville, 5, 5K, 00:48:56.039

60 – 64

10, David Bourgeois, M, 60, Summerville, 1, 5K, 00:20:19.650, 13, George Sykes, M, 60, Spartanburg, 2, 5K, 00:20:48.659, 23, Shawn Nettles, M, 63, Walterboro, 3, 5K, 00:22:59.723, 28, Gary Ricker, M, 64, Charleston, 4, 5K, 00:23:36.796, 78, Trent Cannon, M, 62, Walterboro, 5, 5K, 00:30:38.625, 43, Lori Pope, F, 60, Charleston, 1, 5K, 00:26:22.504, 130, Althea Mccullen, F, 63, Johs Island, 2, 5K, 00:37:24.829, 226, Vickie Phillips, F, 63, Aiken, 3, 5K, 00:48:38.436, 228, Linda Ebert, F, 62, Round O, 4, 5K, 00:48:42.106, 237, Valerie Rowe, F, 60, Cottageville, 5, 5K, 00:49:37.259

65 – 69

100, Scott Lawrence, M, 67, Rutherfordton, Nc, 1, 5K, 00:34:25.901, 238, Andy Belger, M, 65, Varnville, 2, 5K, 00:50:02.716, 205, Bunny Caldwell, F, 67, Walterboro, 1, 5K, 00:46:17.532, 295, Sandra Beniter, F, 68, Walterboro, 2, 5K, 00:56:08.727

70 – 99

39, Peter Uberto, M, 71, Bluffton, 1, 5K, 00:25:44.756, 40, Dean Fleenor, M, 70, Bluffton, 2, 5K, 00:25:51.308, 155, David Watson, M, 81, Summerville, 3, 5K, 00:40:24.920, 166, Jesse Pilch, M, 72, Walterboro, 4, 5K, 00:41:15.681, 177, Gerald Lamb, M, 73, Walterboro, 5, 5K, 00:42:50.361, 145, Judy Pilch, F, 70, Walterboro, 1, 5K, 00:39:12.404, 329, Lenore Hickman, F, 72, Walterboro, 2, 5K, 01:02:25.804