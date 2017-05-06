Rice Festival | Rice Cooking Contest | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 3, 2017 at 2:37 pm

Winners in the 2017 Rice Cooking Contest held Friday at Bethel U.M. Church were:

Main Dish

1 – Fellie Gardner, Rice Lasagna

2- Jan Pollard, Chicken Rice Casserole

Vegetable Dish

1 – Tiffany Fender, Tomato Pie

2 – Fellie Gardner, Stir Fry Vegetable Rice

Salads

1 (tie) – Joanne Herndon, Summer Rice Salad, and Fellie Gardner, Curried Rice Salad

2 – Wayne Dyal, Spicy Tuna Rice Salad

Desserts

1- Tiffany Fender, Rice Cheese Cakes

2 – Annette Dyal, Fruity Rice Pie

Honorable Mentions: Tiffany Fender, Cabbage Salad; Annette Dyal, Sweet and Zesty Vegetable Dip; Sally Jones, Okra and Rice; and Sara Lee White, Sweet Heavenly Dessert.

Judges were Beverly Pournelle, Julia Waddell, Laura Bullock and Evelyn Warren.