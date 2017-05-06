Rice Festival | Rice Cooking Contest | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | May 6, 2017 5:00 pm
Winners in the 2017 Rice Cooking Contest held Friday at Bethel U.M. Church were:
Main Dish
1 – Fellie Gardner, Rice Lasagna
2- Jan Pollard, Chicken Rice Casserole
Vegetable Dish
1 – Tiffany Fender, Tomato Pie
2 – Fellie Gardner, Stir Fry Vegetable Rice
Salads
1 (tie) – Joanne Herndon, Summer Rice Salad, and Fellie Gardner, Curried Rice Salad
2 – Wayne Dyal, Spicy Tuna Rice Salad
Desserts
1- Tiffany Fender, Rice Cheese Cakes
2 – Annette Dyal, Fruity Rice Pie
Honorable Mentions: Tiffany Fender, Cabbage Salad; Annette Dyal, Sweet and Zesty Vegetable Dip; Sally Jones, Okra and Rice; and Sara Lee White, Sweet Heavenly Dessert.
Judges were Beverly Pournelle, Julia Waddell, Laura Bullock and Evelyn Warren.
