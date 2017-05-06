Rice Festival | Parade | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 3, 2017 at 4:00 pm

Winners in the Rice Festival parade were:

Best Float – Non-Commercial

1 – CCMS Cheerleaders

2 – March of Dimes Ambassador

3- Good Shepherd Lutheran Church

Best Float – Commercial

1 – Lowcountry CAA Early Headstart

2 – Double D Arena

3 – Eddie’s Rural Waste

Best Marching Unit

1 – Band of Blue

2 – Colleton County All-Star Cheerleaders

3 – Divine Dynasty Dancers