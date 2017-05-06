Rice Festival | Parade | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | May 6, 2017 5:00 pm
Last Updated: May 3, 2017 at 4:00 pm
Winners in the Rice Festival parade were:
Best Float – Non-Commercial
1 – CCMS Cheerleaders
2 – March of Dimes Ambassador
3- Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
Best Float – Commercial
1 – Lowcountry CAA Early Headstart
2 – Double D Arena
3 – Eddie’s Rural Waste
Best Marching Unit
1 – Band of Blue
2 – Colleton County All-Star Cheerleaders
3 – Divine Dynasty Dancers
