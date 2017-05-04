Rice Festival | Golf | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | May 4, 2017 5:00 pm
Last Updated: May 3, 2017 at 3:16 pm
Winners in the Rice Festival Golf Tournament held Sunday were:
Gross
Division
1st- Barry Evans
2nd- Zach Armentrout
3rd- Billy Joe Hill
Net Division
1st- Rodger Dandridge
2nd- Roy Bonner
3rd- Scott Bridge
Senior
Division
1st- Charlie Armentrout
2nd- Carl Avant
3rd- Roger Mercer
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.