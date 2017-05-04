Rice Festival | Golf | The Press and Standard

Sparta Live

Rice Festival | Golf

May 4, 2017

Last Updated: May 3, 2017 at 3:16 pm

Winners in the Rice Festival Golf Tournament held Sunday were:

Gross
Division

1st- Barry Evans

2nd- Zach Armentrout

3rd- Billy Joe Hill

 

Net Division

1st- Rodger Dandridge

2nd- Roy Bonner

3rd- Scott Bridge

 

Senior
Division

1st- Charlie Armentrout

2nd- Carl Avant

3rd-  Roger Mercer

