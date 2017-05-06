Rice Festival | Dog Show | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 3, 2017 at 2:11 pm

Purebred Class

Bonnie Blue and Pam Constantine

Bonaparte and Pat Morris

Teddy and Candace Crosby

Batman and Steph Crosby

Mix Breed Class

Daniel and Jordon Russ

Milo and Alex Mandra

Penny and Jessica Barr

Mark and Tori Myers

Puppy Class (under 1 year old)

Millimoe and Chuck Momess

Bella and Lindsey Chapman

Watson and Rebecca Ramsey

Miles and Lynn Robertson

Senior Class (over 7 years old)

Gone with the Wind and Pam Constantine

Penny and Jessica Barr

Nellie and Sarah Branam

Cooper Mackenzie Morehead

Child Handler Class

(handler under 12 years old)

Daniel and Jordan Russ

Cooper and Mackenzie Morehead

Joey and Sarah Branham

Patches and Brooke Huggins

Costume Class

Cooper and Mackenzie Morehead

Miles and Lynn Robertson

Batman and Steph Crosby

Copper of Habitat and Pam Murray

Best Trick Class

Teddy and Candace Crosby

Joey and Katie Cutie

Batman and Steph Crosby