Rice Festival | Dog Show | The Press and Standard

by The Press and Standard | May 6, 2017 5:00 am
Last Updated: May 3, 2017 at 2:11 pm
Purebred Class
Bonnie Blue and Pam Constantine
Bonaparte and Pat Morris
Teddy and Candace Crosby
Batman and Steph Crosby
Mix Breed Class
Daniel and Jordon Russ
Milo and Alex Mandra
Penny and Jessica Barr
Mark and Tori Myers
Puppy Class (under 1 year old)
Millimoe and Chuck Momess
Bella and Lindsey Chapman
Watson and Rebecca Ramsey
Miles and Lynn Robertson
Senior Class (over 7 years old)
Gone with the Wind and Pam Constantine
Penny and Jessica Barr
Nellie and Sarah Branam
Cooper Mackenzie Morehead
Child Handler Class
(handler under 12 years old)
Daniel and Jordan Russ
Cooper and Mackenzie Morehead
Joey and Sarah Branham
Patches and Brooke Huggins
Costume Class
Cooper and Mackenzie Morehead
Miles and Lynn Robertson
Batman and Steph Crosby
Copper of Habitat and Pam Murray
Best Trick Class
Teddy and Candace Crosby
Joey and Katie Cutie
Batman and Steph Crosby
