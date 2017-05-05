Rice Festival | Cornhole | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | May 5, 2017 5:00 am
Last Updated: May 3, 2017 at 1:08 pm
Winners in the Rice Festival Cornhole competition were: first place, Lynn Smith/Kevin Hazel; second place, Mitch Corbett/ Buckshot Seigler; and third place, Chuck Clementson/David McMillan.
Photos by JEFFERY MUSGRAVE
