Reeves to play baseball as a Fire Ant | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 12, 2017 at 3:49 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

Cindyc4@yahoo.com

A dream came true for Colleton Prep senior Christopher Reeves on Friday morning as he signed his intent to continue his baseball career as a Fire Ant at USC Sumter in the fall. The Fire Ants participate in Division I, Region X, within the National Junior College Athletic Association.

Reeves, a four-year varsity starter for the War Hawks, served as the ace in Colleton Prep’s pitching rotation, along with contributing at third base and at the plate.

“Chris was a great player for us for four years,” said Coach Nat Stoner, head coach of the War Hawks. “His biggest game was his freshman year when he pitched five shutout innings and got the win in the State Championship game. He has a great work ethic and attitude in baseball – and that is all you can ask for in a player.”

Playing baseball since he was three years old, Reeves was dedicated early in his career to playing collegiately. “I had offers to attend bigger schools, but wanted to be able to play in my first year – and I believe I can do that at USC Sumter,” said Reeves. “Coach Medlin is very respected in the baseball community and I felt comfortable when we spoke. He said he would get me to where I needed to be, and my gut said to trust that.”

Although Reeves will graduate with a 3.25 GPA from Colleton Prep, academics also factored into his decision to attend USC Sumter. “I loved the USC Sumter campus when I visited,” said Reeves. “With a lower professor-student ratio, I believe it will allow me to be successful academically and on the playing field.”

“I am so proud of Christopher,” said Jill Burttram, CPA’s Head of School. “He has always had such a true love for the sport. I am so happy that he will be able to continue playing baseball at the next level. I wish him the best in this next chapter of his life.”

Along with playing baseball for Colleton Prep, Reeves also was a member of the football team. He was twice named All-Region in baseball and participated in the North-South All-Star game following his junior season.

Reeves credited a few people for their support on his big day. “One person that helped me reach this point in my career was my dad,” he said. “I seriously wouldn’t be where I am today, or have had the offers that I did, without his help. He made call after call for me and even when they didn’t answer, he was still calling to get me looks. Coach Stoner also helped with throwing and working out over the summer.”

“I’d like to thank all of my family members, especially my grandfather, who have supported me throughout my career,” said Reeves. “I have to acknowledge my parents for traveling up and down the roads to practice, games or tournaments, for providing bats and gloves and for finding a way to make it all happen financially – but, mostly for all the love and support they’ve given me since I started playing ball.”

Reeves is the son of Matt and Tammy Reeves of Walterboro.