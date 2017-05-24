Reeves plays in North-South baseball | Sports | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | May 24, 2017 5:00 pm
Last Updated: May 24, 2017 at 2:03 pm
Colleton Prep senior Christopher Reeves was named to the SCISA North-South All-Star Baseball roster last week. Reeves participated in Saturday’s All-Star game held at Patriot’s Park in Sumter, where his team won 7-3.
