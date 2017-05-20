Please don’t nuke the bees | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | May 20, 2017 5:00 pm
Last Updated: May 17, 2017 at 12:33 pm
Photo by JULIE HOFF
The latest buzz. These warning signs were spotted on property across from Cottageville Elementary School last week. Earlier this year, thousands of honey bees died in Dorchester County after county officials authorized airborne pest mitigation in residential neighborhoods.
