Piccolo Spoleto concert to be held at St. Jude’s | News | The Press and Standard

MOZART IN WALTERBORO, part of Piccolo Spoleto’s Early Music Series, will be held at St. Jude’s Church on June 4 at 3 p.m. The program will include the complete “Eine kleine Nachtmusick” and other masterpieces for chamber. Tickets are $16 at piccolospoleto.com or $20 at the door (cash or check only.)