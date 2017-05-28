Piccolo Spoleto concert June 4 at St. Jude | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 24, 2017 at 2:30 pm

This year for the first time, Walterboro will be part of Charleston annual Piccolo Spoleto events, thanks to Charleston resident Steven Rosenberg.

Mozart In Walterboro, part of Piccolo Spoleto’s Early Music Series, will be held at St. Jude’s Church on June 4 from 3-4 p.m. The program will include the complete “Eine kleine Nachtmusick” and other masterpieces for chamber. Tickets are $16 at piccolospoleto.com or $20 at the door (cash or check only.)

Rosenberg, who retired last year as music chair and professor of early music at the College of Charleston, found Walterboro about 1992 when his ex-wife and daughter came to town to the horse auction. “We went to Hiott’s for a Coke, and this guy was there. It was Paul (Siegel) and we started talking and became friends,” Rosenberg said. He, Paul and Paul’s wife Jane have been friends ever since.

“I love Walterboro,” Rosenberg said, who considered retirement here until his life took a different turn. So when he began his 31st year with Spoleto’s Early Music Series, he wondered if the town would be receptive to the concert. He called up the Siegels and they were thrilled. Jane contacted St. Jude’s Church, which she said was “very open to having them come here.” And the gears were put in motion.

The June 4 concert will be a program of works by Mozart, performed by a quartet from the Charleston Symphony Orchestra with a harpsichord. The music was originally written for a quartet, Rosenberg said, so this concert will “sound like the music was intended to sound back at the end of the 18th century.” The same program is also being presented in Charleston.

Rosenberg won’t be playing himself — his specialties are the recorder, early woodwind instruments and the renaissance guitar, instruments he has played all over the world. But he will give the introduction.

The one-hour Walterboro concert will be “great in the intimate setting of the church. It’s not meant to be performed in a large hall. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Rosenberg has organized several other concerts in Walterboro, but never as part of the nationally-renowned Piccolo Spoleto.

“I feel very privileged to bring this to Walterboro and shed some light on the history and wonderful environment of Walterboro. I love Walterboro,” he said.