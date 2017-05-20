Photos: Veterans Victory House car show | News | The Press and Standard

Sparta Live

by | May 20, 2017 5:00 pm

Last Updated: May 17, 2017 at 1:37 pm

Photos by JEFFERY MUSGRAVE

 The annual Veterans Victory House Car Show was held last Saturday for residents of the Veterans Victory House and the public.

