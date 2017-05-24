Photos: The Sound of Worship | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | May 24, 2017 1:57 pm
The Voices of Colleton Community Choir, directed by Scott Davis, and the Colleton County High School Gospel Choir, directed by Byron Addison, presented a concert “The Sound of Worship” on Sunday May 21 at the First Baptist Church.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.