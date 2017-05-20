Photos: Postal food drive collects nearly 17,500 pounds of food | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | May 20, 2017 5:00 am
Last Updated: May 17, 2017 at 1:12 pm
Photos by JEFFERY MUSGRAVE
U.S. Post Office employees in Walterboro collected about 17,500 pounds of food during the 25th annual food drive held last weekend. All donations from Colleton residents are given to local food banks.
