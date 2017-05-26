Photos: Johnsville holds 10th annual Mayfest | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | May 26, 2017 5:00 pm
Last Updated: May 24, 2017 at 1:52 pm
The 10th annual Johnsville Community May Fest was held last weekend at the Johnsville Community Center near Smoaks. Events included a parade, barbecue cookoff, vendors and gospel concert.
