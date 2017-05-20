Photos: Fishing Rodeo | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 17, 2017 at 2:12 pm

S.C. Dept. of Natural Resources held its Colleton County Fishing Rodeo at Gladys Whiddon Park in Forest Hills on Saturday.

SCDNR staff arrived at 8 a.m. to start set up and found people already in line wearing rain gear. A registration table was set up with give-away bags containing sunglasses, fish necklace, fish tattoos, stickers, fish ID booklet, fish chart, and tackle as people entered the park.

At another table, staff gave out bait and helped rig the kids’ rods and reels and cane poles. Fishing started early due to the number of people already on site and ran longer than advertised due to the number of people still showing up.

A total of 87 kids participated in the event with 76 adults on hand. As the fishing concluded 11:30 a.m., SCDNR gave prizes for biggest catfish, biggest bream, smallest fish, and most unusual (turtle). They then drew names randomly until all door prizes (rod and reel combo, tackle boxes, cricket cages, fish weight scales, and mesh fish bags) were given away.

The event concluded with the drawing for a free lifetime fishing license which was won by Nathan Langdale.

Walterboro Tourism Director Michelle Strickland helped organize the event, the City of Walterboro provided a location, Walmart in Walterboro donated door prizes, and Low Country Marine in Walterboro donated bait. Clean Management sponsored the event.