Photos: Bells Elementary holds first ‘Color Run’ | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | May 13, 2017 5:00 am
Last Updated: May 11, 2017 at 9:17 am
Bells Elementary School held its first “Color Run” last Saturday. Participants ran around the school’s campus while being sprayed with colored powder. The event raised funds to purchase playground equipment. Over 100 parents and students participated.
