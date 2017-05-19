Orangeburg painter is artist of month at museum | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 17, 2017 at 12:59 pm

Orangeburg painter Elsie Lewis Fogle has been selected as the Colleton Museum’s Artist of the Month for May.

This is Fogle’s story, in her own words.

I am privileged to have been born in the most beautiful state in the nation, South Carolina.

I have lived here for my entire life. Though I prefer the southern part of the United States, I have been blessed with many opportunities to travel.

No matter how far away from home I may be, my distinct Southern drawl gives away my heritage every time.

Once, while skiing in Colorado, someone commented, “I didn’t know where you were from, but knew it had to be close to Texas.”

I smiled, wondering if she knew that she was just as close to Texas as any South Carolinian.

This beautiful state that I call home has white sand beaches, majestic mountains, softly rolling hills, acres upon acres of farmland, as well as the lush wetlands.

Foresight has assured that much of this beauty will remain for future generations to appreciate. Forests, wetlands and large tract of farmland that are in preservation are the subject for my paintings.

I am thrilled that over the years I have had the privilege to observe the seasons of change that have occurred in Southern barns.

The sagging, aged wood of hay and tobacco barns, livestock barns and stables has so much more personality than the same structures built of aluminum could dare to achieve. Creative license allows for painting one of these scenes while changing the age of the barn 50 years.

In addition to rural scenes, I also paint palmetto trees in every color. They tend to be just as beautiful in pink as they are in their natural colors.

The South is just too beautiful not to paint.

I enjoy tremendously the colors from Hickory to Boone, N.C., and often paint in those areas.

The trees and grass of North Carolina tend to have more golden shades, while those of South Carolina lean more toward the reds and crimson.

I currently live and own a teaching studio in Orangeburg.