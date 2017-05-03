One killed in head-on collision | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 3, 2017 at 11:19 am

A head-on crash on Augusta Highway near the Colleton-Dorchester county line on the evening of April 30 claimed one life and sent three others to the hospital.

The fatal accident occurred Sunday at 6:22 p.m. Although the wreck was about 100 feet inside Colleton County, Dorchester County Emergency Medical Services received the initial crash report and made it to the scene before Colleton County Fire-Rescue.

Two passenger cars collided head-on just west of the Edisto River bridge, completely blocking the roadway and trapping both drivers.

Lauren Keil, 25, of North Charleston, a front seat passenger in one vehicle, showed no signs of life and the Colleton County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene.

Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey said that blunt force trauma to the head and neck has been listed as Keil’s cause of death.

Keil’s infant received non-life threatening injuries.

Dorchester County and Fire-Rescue personnel used hydraulic rescue tools to extricate both drivers.

Due to the position of the vehicles and the highway being blocked by the wreckage, Dorchester EMS handled the transportation of the crash victims.

One patient was flown by medical helicopter from a landing zone that Dorchester established in Givhans.

Colleton Fire-Rescue units remained on the scene to assist the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s MAIT team with lighting while they conducted their investigation. The accident closed down Augusta Highway for seven hours.