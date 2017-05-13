Off the Field | Faith Allen | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 11, 2017 at 10:11 am

Faith Allen is a junior at Colleton County High School, where she is a member of the Lady Cougar Soccer and Volleyball team. She is the daughter of Kim and Rudolph Allen of Walterboro. She is a member of the Lovely Hill Baptist Church Youth Choir. Faith is a member of JAG and the CCHS Chorus. She maintains a 3.43 GPA.

Athletic Awards: Soccer – Rookie of the Year (2015), Offensive Hustle Award (2016), MVP (2014). Volleyball – Most Serves in a Row (2015). Cross-Country – MVP (2015), two-time Region Qualifier (2015) MVP, (2015), two-time State Qualifier (2015).

Collegiate Athletics: Yes, I have verbally committed to play soccer for Francis Marion College.

Career Plans: I plan to pursue a degree in fine arts or early childhood education and am also interested in acting or modeling.

Early Years: I started playing softball at four years old, running track at seven, and playing soccer at the age of eight.

On Soccer: I love the adrenaline rush you get in playing soccer and enjoy the fast pace of the game. You are always on your feet. I love the hearing the crowd go wild when someone scores in the game – there is no other feeling quite like that.

Favorite Memory: When our team won in the first round of playoffs this season for the first time ever in the history of Colleton County.

Role Model: A person I look up to is Serena Williams. She inspires me with her determination and grace. Not only is she African American, but she succeeded despite the limitations and marks she had against her – which makes her one of the most successful athletes in the world.

On High School: The most powerful lesson high school has taught me is responsibility. You are responsible for everything you do in high school and your grades are a reflection of who you are.

Surprising Faith fact: I am a model/actress for Industry Direct of North Charleston and can speak with a German accent.

Meet & Greet: I would love to meet my late grandfather because I did not have the opportunity to meet him.

On CCHS: I wouldn’t want to change anything about our high school – because you shouldn’t change something God gave us.