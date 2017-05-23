New bus director, FHE assistant principal announced | News | The Press and Standard

Dr. Franklin Foster has announced that effective May 30, Gary Bradley will be employed as the district’s director of student transportation.

Bradley is currently serving as the operations supervisor of student transportation in Beaufort County School District. Additionally, he was the general manager of student services for Durham School Services. Bradley has seven years of student transportation experience and additional transportation experience working with United Parcel Services.

In addition, Terry Dingle will serve as the assistant principal at Forest Hills Elementary School for the 2017-18 School Year. Dingle is currently serving as the interim director of student transportation and has been employed with Colleton County School District for the past three years. Dingle has been an educator for 18 years. He has served as a teacher, assistant principal, principal and district administrator. He is a graduate of Limestone College, Wheelock College and The Citadel.