UPDATED: Murder suspect in custody | News | The Press and Standard

by The Press and Standard | May 19, 2017 5:43 am
Members of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and agents from the
South Carolina Law Enforcement Division took Kenneth Markeith Chisolm,
19, of 2705 Clover Hill Rd., Green Pond, into custody on three counts of murder on May 18 in the parking lot at the Stop & Go Convenience Store, 1825 Wichman St..
Chisolm was arrested in connection with the May 16 murder of Phillip
Miller, 46; Lori Miller, 52, and Vincent Miller, 13 at their home at
21785 Lowcountry Highway in Ruffin.
Chisolm was arrested Thursday at 6:35 p.m. and transported to the
Colleton County Detention Center to await an arraignment on the murder
charges. He is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday afternoon.
The sheriff’s office reports that the investigation into the deaths
is ongoing.
Comment by Uncle Roy
May 19, 2017 at 1:35 pm
No plea deal!! Give him the death penalty!!
