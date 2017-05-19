UPDATED: Murder suspect in custody | News | The Press and Standard

Members of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and agents from the

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division took Kenneth Markeith Chisolm,

19, of 2705 Clover Hill Rd., Green Pond, into custody on three counts of murder on May 18 in the parking lot at the Stop & Go Convenience Store, 1825 Wichman St..

Chisolm was arrested in connection with the murder of Phillip

Miller, 46; Lori Miller, 52, and Vincent Miller, 13 at their home at

21785 Lowcountry Highway in Ruffin.

Chisolm was arrested at 6:35 p.m. and transported to the

Colleton County Detention Center to await an arraignment on the murder

charges. He is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office reports that the investigation into the deaths

is ongoing.