Memorial Day ceremony Monday May 29 at waterfall | News | The Press and Standard

Memorial Day ceremony Monday May 29 at waterfall

Last Updated: May 18, 2017 at 10:01 am

THE ANNUAL MEMORIAL DAY CELEBRATION will be held Monday May 29 at 9 a.m. at the downtown waterfall plaza on Washington Street. Keynote speaker will be Maj. Lionel Blackman Sr., USMC (Ret.) In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held at the American Legion Post 93 building, 1852 N. Jefferies Blvd. The event is sponsored by the Colleton County Veterans Council. For information call the Colleton County VA Office, 843-549-1412.