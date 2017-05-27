Local Republicans attend state convention | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 24, 2017 at 2:41 pm

The S.C. Republican Party held its annual convention Saturday May 13 at the convention center in Columbia. The convention seated 800 delegates from the 46 counties.

The delegates from the Colleton County Republican Party included Janis Blocker, chair; Lori Bell Beard, vice chair; Mary Anne Cannady, state committeewoman; David Blocker, Monroe Rhodes, Kimber Santorella, Gene Whetsell, Janice Young, Bill Young.

Drew McKissick was elected the state chairman for a two-year term.