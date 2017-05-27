LCAA presents Entrepreneurship Awards to CCHS students | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 24, 2017 at 2:56 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Lowcountry Community Action Agency (LCAA) recognized three Colleton County High School students for top finishes in a recent competition designed for future leaders during last week’s Career Center Entrepreneurship Day.

Alejandra Rodriquez took home the top prize — a $500 Visa gift card courtesy of LCAA. Finishing in second place was Thomas Warren who received a $250 gift card, also donated by LCAA. Kourtney Jefferson was the third-place winner in the competition and was awarded a $100 gift card donated by Dr. Harold Rhodes.

In the project, each participant was required to develop a business plan fully explaining their proposed business, including the development of a logo, providing projected financials and making a 30-second sales pitch to judges.

“For our community to continue to prosper, we need to support our young people by allowing them to demonstrate their insight into the world of business,” said Arlene Dobison, director of LCAA. “Lowcountry Community Action Agency sponsored this leadership conference and wanted to share with our future leaders what employers are seeking. We mentored the students in preparing a plan to succeed within the business arena.”

“They all did an outstanding job,” said Dobison in her presentation. “We applaud their effort and dedication to becoming involved in the world of business. There are no losers — only young individuals whose future begins today. I encourage you to stand strong and stay focused, because you will have a lifetime to conquer your dream to build a business.”

Career Development Facilitators K. Footman and C. Jamison expressed appreciation to LCAA and S.C. State University 1980 Extension Program for their support of the Career Center.

Other participants included: Sinclair Brown II, Cameron Coursen, Campbell Crook, James Goodwin, Briana Green, Tyleeyah Hutchinson, Ayanna Kelly, Asia Martin, Brian Ni, TeJas Patel, Emily Rickman, Angelina Stephens, Taylor Virden and Brianna Worthley.