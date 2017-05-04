Law enforcement bikers stop in town to remember fallen officers | News | The Press and Standard

Photo by BARRY MOORE

REMEMBERING THE FALLEN. Members of Law Enforcement United stopped in Walterboro to visit with local officers on Tuesday. The LEU cyclists are riding from the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Georgia to Washington, D.C., to honor officers killed in the line of duty.