Law enforcement bikers stop in town to remember fallen officers | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | May 4, 2017 5:00 pm
Last Updated: May 3, 2017 at 11:17 am
Photo by BARRY MOORE
REMEMBERING THE FALLEN. Members of Law Enforcement United stopped in Walterboro to visit with local officers on Tuesday. The LEU cyclists are riding from the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Georgia to Washington, D.C., to honor officers killed in the line of duty.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.