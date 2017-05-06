Last spring wildlife walk Saturday May 19 | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 3, 2017 at 11:44 am

The final in a series of spring walks in the Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary, sponsored by the City of Walterboro and the Friends of the Great Swamp Sanctuary, will be May 13.

Charlie Sweat will guide the tour starting at 8 am. at the Detreville Street Entrance.

Sweat has played an integral role in the planning and vision of the sanctuary since it began. Come walk with him for a detailed account of the sanctuary’s development. This walk will feature the duck pond, the Hartzog Trail and the yacht basin.

For information call 843-538-4353 or email mstrickland@walterborosc.org.