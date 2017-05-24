Lady Hawks represent CPA on North-South roster | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 24, 2017 at 2:01 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Three members of the Colleton Prep Lady War Hawks participated in SCISA’s North-South All-Star Softball game held Saturday at Patriot’s Park in Sumter. Elizabeth Anne Dean, Meredith Ware and Anne Garrett Carter represented CPA on the South’s roster. Ware and Carter both pitched and contributed on offense in Saturday’s loss to the North, and Dean played outfield and third base, along with hitting in the lineup.