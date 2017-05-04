Lady Hawks outscore opponents by 29 runs | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Colleton Prep’s Varsity Softball team had a busy week on the base paths, outscoring Andrew Jackson Academy (13-0) and Robert E. Lee (17-3) by 29 combined runs. Last week’s wins improved the Lady Hawks’ overall record to 17-3 with two non-region games remaining.

The Lady Hawks shut out Andrew Jackson 13-0 last Tuesday April 25 on the road. Nina Mescia earned the start for CPA and pitched three innings, allowing no earned runs on four hits. She issued one walk and struck out two. In relief, Haley Wilson allowed no earned runs on two hits and struck out six.

Colleton Prep recorded eight hits in the game. Penelope Tuten was 2-for-3 on the day, including a double with 2-RBIs and two scores. Elizabeth Anne Dean was also 2-for-3 and scored once with two stolen bases. Weslin Jones was 1-for-3 with three stolen bases in the game. Mollie Warren, Haley Wilson and Patricia Utsey recorded hits in the game.

Against Robert E. Lee on Wednesday April 26, the Lady Hawks scored 17 runs on 15 hits and recorded one error in the game. Anne Garrett Carter earned the complete game win in the circle, allowing no earned runs on three hits and struck out two batters.

Dean was 2-for-2 on the day with a 2-RBI homerun and an RBI double. Meredith Ware was 2-for-3 with 3-RBIs and two scores. Jones, Carter, Wilson and Heather Davis recorded multiple hits in the contest.

“Against Robert E. Lee, which has a very strong program, we had the best hitting performance of the year,” said Ken Wilson, CPA’s head softball coach. “Elizabeth Anne Dean had a huge homerun in the game and Anne Garrett Carter totally shut down their bats, only allowing two hits in the game.”

CPA was scheduled to host Patrick Henry Tuesday May 2 and Andrew Jackson (Senior Night) Monday May 8 before beginning play in the SCISA State Tournament May 11-12.