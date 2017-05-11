Lady Hawks begin quest for AA state title | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 11, 2017 at 10:03 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton Prep Lady Hawks will begin their quest for a SCISA AA State Championship this upcoming weekend in the SCISA State Softball Tournament scheduled to be held Friday-Saturday May 12-13 at Palmetto and Patriot Park in Sumter. Last year, the Lady Hawks went undefeated in the Class A Lower State bracket and earned the state title in a best-of-three series against Holly Hill Academy.

The Lady Hawks shutout Patrick Henry Academy 13-0 on May 2 at home to improve to 18-3 overall. Against Patrick Henry, Meredith Ware earned the win for Colleton Prep, allowing no earned runs across four innings of work and striking o ut six. Nina Mescia provided one inning of hitless relief and struck out one batter.

Anne Garrett Carter was 3-for-3 on the day with 4-RBIs and scored once. Ware and Elizabeth Anne Dean had doubles in the game for the Lady Hawks, while Penelope Tuten, Haley Wilson and Brittany Brownlee recorded hits.

Colleton Prep played its final non-region game on Monday May 8 at home, during which the Lady Hawks honored their senior players.

Brackets for the SCISA State Softball Tournament were scheduled to be released Tuesday May 9.