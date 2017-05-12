Lady Cougars end softball season | Sports | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | May 12, 2017 5:00 pm
The Colleton County Lady Cougar Softball team finished its 2017 campaign with an overall record of 14-9 and 5-5 in Region 8-AAAA. The Lady Cougars defeated West Ashley 12-1 in their final regular season game before being eliminated in narrow losses against Chapin (4-3) and North Myrtle Beach (1-0) during playoffs.
