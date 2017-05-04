Lady Cougars eliminated | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 3, 2017 at 12:12 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Lady Cougar Softball team was eliminated from post-season play in the double-elimination SCHSL AAAA playoffs following heartbreaking losses to Chapin High School (4-3) and North Myrtle Beach (1-0).

Colleton County lost a close game in round one of the SCHSL AAAA Softball Playoffs last Thursday evening on the road against Chapin. Tied 3-3 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, Chapin managed to plate the go-ahead run and send the Lady Cougars into the losing bracket.

Whitley Weathers pitched a complete game for Colleton County, allowing four earned runs on 15 hits. Weathers did not issue a single walk in the game and struck out three Chapin batters.

Brittney Risher led Colleton County at the plate, going 2-for-3 and scoring a run. Hallie Robertson was 1-for-3 with 2-RBIs. Victoria Brewington, Jamoni Sanders and Karson Hiott recorded hits on the day.

Aligning to face North Myrtle Beach in the loser’s bracket, Colleton County hit the road early Saturday in a must-win situation. The Chiefs managed to plate the only run of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning when a single to right field scored the lead-off runner, who had singled and advanced to second on a sacrifice.

Weathers took the loss for the Lady Cougars following a stellar outing in the circle for Colleton County. She allowed one earned run on just three hits, issued no walks and recorded five strikeouts in the game. It was her second consecutive game in the AAAA playoffs where she issued not a single walk from the circle.

“The team played with a lot of heart and desire in the playoffs,” said Coach Rusty Adams on Sunday evening. “We lost by a single run in the bottom of the seventh inning to a good Chapin team, then lost by a single run North Myrtle Beach on Saturday. We just didn’t hit as well as I thought we could have. I am very proud of this team.”

The Lady Cougars finished their 2017 campaign 13-9 overall and 5-5 in Region 8-AAAA.