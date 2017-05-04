Lady Cougar Soccer upsets No. 1 | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

The Lady Cougar Soccer team traveled to Lugoff-Elgin Monday May 1 for round one of the Lower State AAAA Soccer playoffs. Colleton County, the No. 4 seed, pulled off a 2-0 upset in double-overtime against the No. 1 seeded Lady Demons. In round two, Colleton County will travel to Dreher High School, seeded in the No. 2 spot, for a Wednesday May 3 game.

Monday evening’s game was delayed by lightning, but once underway, the Lady Cougars came out strong and played hard. Colleton County and Lugoff-Elgin stayed scoreless in regulation and were then forced into two 10-minute overtime periods.

Faith Allen found the breakthrough goal in the second overtime, then Amiyah Robinson scored a comfort goal soon after to put Colleton County up 2-0.

The Lady Cougars combined for a record 23 tackles in the game. Keeper Rachel Dandridge had 10 saves.

“We combined passes and made tackles,” said Coach Danny Wiggins as they made the long drive home. “We outplayed them in the regulation period, but couldn’t find a goal. Every player contributed and they all played their hearts out.”

Colleton County was coming off two shutout 7-0 wins over Whale Branch last week. On Senior Night held Tuesday April 25, Faith Allen scored four goals and had two assists in the game. Senior Samantha Calcutt, normally a defensive player, scored her first-ever varsity goal in the game on an assist from Rachel Dandridge. Amiyah Robinson and Heather Dowd also scored in the shutout.

“Every player on the team was able to get in the game and contribute in tonight’s win – even the JV players who moved up for the playoffs,” said Coach Danny Wiggins. “Freshman Zy Johnson played in goal the second half for us.”

The Lady Cougars traveled to Whale Branch Thursday and again captured a 7-0 shutout win to finish the regular season 13-5 overall. Macie Stone scored the breakthrough goal for Colleton County (Allen, assist) in the 19th minute of the game. Heather Dowd scored in the 26th minute, followed by Faith Allen in the 30th minute. In the second half, Dowd completed her hat trick scoring in the 50th and 58th minute. Caroline Duffie scored in the 62nd minute and Karis Thomas scored in the 78th minute.

Rachel Dandridge kept a clean sheet before giving way to Johnson who recorded four saves in the second half.

“We made a few tackles in the first half, but overall, we played with much more intensity in the second half of the game,” said Wiggins. “We recorded 10 strong tackles in the last half and every player was able to contribute.”