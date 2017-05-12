Lady Cougar Soccer season ends with loss in quarter finals | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Lady Cougar Soccer team was eliminated from the SCHSL AAAA Lower State Playoffs last Wednesday evening following a 6-1 loss to Dreher High School at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. Colleton County finished its 2017 campaign with an overall record of 14-6 and 5-5 in Region 8-AAAA – scoring 87 goals on the season and allowing only 44.

Earlier last week, Colleton County, seeded in the No. 4 spot, upset the No. 1 seed Lugoff-Elgin to advance to round two in the playoff bracket. In doing so, the Lady Cougars laid claim to being the first Colleton County soccer team, male or female, to advance into the SCHSL Lower State Quarter Finals in post-season play.

Going into last Wednesday’s game versus Dreher, Coach Danny Wiggins knew they would be facing one of the top teams in the state. “I am expecting them to be a powerhouse,” said Wiggins before Wednesday’s game. “They have a Furman University commit and several ECNL players.”

Wiggins’ assessment of their opponent proved accurate, as the Blue Devils wasted no time scoring two goals in the first six minutes of the game and led 3-0 at the half. The Lady Cougar’s lone goal came from Amiyah Robinson in the 62nd minute on a left-footed shot from outside the 18-yard line. The Blue Devils added three additional goals in the second half for a final score of 6-1.

Goalkeeper Rachel Dandridge recorded 12 saves in the game for Colleton County and 18 strong tackles were recorded by the Lady Cougars.

“Dreher scored on us early – before we got our rhythm going,” said Wiggins. “We had several other goal-scoring opportunities, but just couldn’t capitalize on them. The score really doesn’t reflect the way I feel we played – with every player contributing and leaving it all on the field.”

“I believe we combined well and battled hard,” added Wiggins. “When you go down goals, you have to play numbers up. This makes you vulnerable – but it is what you must do to create chances. I am so very proud of each of our players and the team we built. I’m very thankful for the incredible support of our sponsors, the athletic department, Dr. Crosby, the Cougar Booster Club, parents, grandparents, family and friends who all showed so much support throughout the season.”