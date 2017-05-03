JV Lady Hawks go undefeated in Region 4-AA | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

Colleton Prep’s JV Lady Hawk Softball team picked up four convincing wins over the last two weeks to improve its record to 18-2-1 overall. They have one home game remaining against Andrew Jackson Academy scheduled for Monday May 8.

Against Dorchester Academy Wednesday April 19, the JV team defeated the Lady Raiders 20-3 in three innings. The Lady Hawks blew open a 4-3 game after the first by putting up an 11 spot in the second. Haley Bootle, Taylor Tomedolskey and Rianna Bailey combined for the win in the circle, each contributing one inning of work.

Rachel Wright, Tomedolskey and Bootle reached base safely in all four plate appearances in the game. Bailey, Jessica Hughes and Emily Wilson each managed to reach base safely in all three plate appearances.

Rachel Wright was impressive in the circle in a 14-4 win over Thomas Heyward in the final region game of the season on Thursday April 20. Wright allowed one unearned run in three innings of work to cement an undefeated Region 4-AA season.

Linley Jones led off the game with a sharp single, sparking a three-run rally in the first — including a Wright triple and a Tomedolskey double. In the second inning, Wilson and Ally Crook worked back-to-back walks to ignite a seven-run rally with RBI hits by Wright, Ella Nolte and Hughes. Bootle then added a three-run triple in the third to put the game away for Colleton Prep.

“I was very proud of the way the girls hit the ball in these two games,” said Coach Tiger Martin. “I was worried that we’d be late on our swings as Thomas Heyward’s pitcher was a bit faster than the Dorchester Academy pitcher we faced the day before, but we hit the ball hard. It was nice to finish out the conference season undefeated.”

CPA handed Andrew Jackson its second loss of the season in a 12-4 win on the road Tuesday April 25. Rachel Wright started in the circle and was relieved by Haley Bootle.

“Rachel was in control through her three innings and didn’t allow a base runner after the first inning,” said Martin. “Haley got stronger as she went along in her three innings of relief.”

On offense, Wright singled and Tomedolskey doubled in the first inning and then scored to put CPA ahead 2-0. The JV team stretched the lead to 4-1 in the second, when Becca Martin singled and Rianna Bailey doubled — both then scored. Wright, Nolte and Bootle all singled and scored in the fifth. Jordan Slocum then singled in the sixth and started the rally that would put the game away.

“The inning looked like it was all but over, but Tomedolskey had a clutch two out triple scoring Slocum,” said Martin. “Nolte, Bootle and Bailee Stanley later scored in the inning to put the game out of reach. I was glad to see the bats come alive at the end of the game. Our girls answered AJA every time they got close.”

The next day, CPA faced a strong Robert E. Lee team without their starting pitcher Rachel Wright, who was unable to participate due to illness. Haley Bootle got the call instead and answered the challenge, walking away with an 8-1 victory.

CPA’s offense was productive, recording only one strikeout in the game. After a scoreless first, Becca Martin, who would go 2-for-2 on the day, led off with a double to centerfield. Rianna Bailey and Ally Crook then worked back-to-back walks, followed by a Linley Jones two-run single to left field to put CPA on top 2-0. Ally Crook led off the four with a single. Bootle, Tomedolskey and Bailey had RBI singles later in the inning put CPA up 8-1.

“Robert E. Lee hit the ball as hard as anyone we’ve faced,” said Martin. “When they had runners on, our defense made big plays. Centerfielder Emily Wilson ran down a bullet in right center to thwart a rally in the first, then again in the second inning. Tomedolskey and Hughes stopped everything hit at them on the left side of the infield and cut down lead runners. Jones had a great game behind the plate and gunned down a steal. She kept them honest with pinpoint pickoff attempts.

“Overall, I’m very proud that the girls stepped up in the absence of one of our team leaders,” said Martin. “We knew they were a strong team heading into the game and had defeated Laurence Manning, who was one of the better teams we faced this season.”