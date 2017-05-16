Information sought in burglary in Cottageville | News | The Press and Standard

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the community’s assistance in identifying this person of interest, who was captured on camera on May 7 at a residential burglary in Cottageville, case number 17-2211.

If you have seen this person or have information concerning his whereabouts, please contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 549-2211, (843) 549-6926 or Detective Sgt. James C. King Criminal Investigations Division 843-549-1203 ext. 2046.