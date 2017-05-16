Information sought in burglary in Cottageville | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | May 16, 2017 1:37 pm
The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the community’s assistance in identifying this person of interest, who was captured on camera on May 7 at a residential burglary in Cottageville, case number 17-2211.
If you have seen this person or have information concerning his whereabouts, please contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 549-2211, (843) 549-6926 or Detective Sgt. James C. King Criminal Investigations Division 843-549-1203 ext. 2046.
comments » 2
Comment by Baofang napoleon
May 16, 2017 at 6:57 pm
Im surprised they haven’t found him at a pawn shop yet
Comment by Uncle Roy
May 16, 2017 at 7:18 pm
I’m not helping. The **** cops get paid to figure this stuff out, no the public. Do your job CCSO!!!!
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.