Information sought in burglary in Cottageville | News | The Press and Standard

by | May 16, 2017 1:37 pm

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the community’s assistance in identifying this person of interest, who was captured on camera on May 7 at a residential burglary in Cottageville, case number 17-2211.

If you have seen this person or have information concerning his whereabouts, please contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 549-2211, (843) 549-6926 or Detective Sgt. James C. King Criminal Investigations Division 843-549-1203 ext. 2046.

  1. Comment by Baofang napoleon

    May 16, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    Im surprised they haven’t found him at a pawn shop yet

  2. Comment by Uncle Roy

    May 16, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    I’m not helping. The **** cops get paid to figure this stuff out, no the public. Do your job CCSO!!!!

