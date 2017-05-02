Hurricane Matthew victims can apply for help May 3-4 at library | News | The Press and Standard

Victims of Hurricane Matthew may meet with disaster case managers from Palmetto Disaster Recovery on May 3 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and May 4 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Colleton County Memorial Library.

Disaster Case Managers will guide eligible citizens through the process of developing and carrying out an Individualized Recovery Plan that identifies resources, support services, goals and step-by-step actions. They will help citizens find solutions to long-term recovery needs such as housing, financial services, health needs, and emotional or spiritual well-being. Case managers will also conduct follow-up activities to monitor the citizen’s progress and serve as an advocate for the citizen.

To be eligible for the program, citizens must have a disaster-caused unmet need, such as a housing loss, as a result of the October 2016 hurricane and own property or live in one of the 24 FEMA Individual Assistance declared counties. Eligibility, however, does not guarantee assistance. Palmetto Disaster Recovery will target the most vulnerable citizens and priority will be given to those who are unable to recover on their own and have other special needs. Some of the factors that determine citizen priority include income level, disability, and age.

Palmetto Disaster Recovery Office will focus its efforts on meeting the disaster-caused unmet needs of citizens in the 24 FEMA Individual Assistance declared counties: Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Beaufort, Berkeley, Calhoun, Charleston, Chesterfield, Clarendon, Colleton, Darlington, Dillon, Dorchester, Florence, Georgetown, Hampton, Horry, Jasper, Lee, Marion, Marlboro, Orangeburg, Sumter, and Williamsburg.

To make an appointment or get more information about Palmetto Disaster Recovery, call 1-888-860-7137 or email contact@palmettodisasterrecovery.com The Palmetto Disaster Recovery program is administered by the South Carolina Disaster Recovery Office. For more information, visit www.scdr.sc.gov.