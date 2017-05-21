Hunting Island State Park reopens Friday May 26 | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 19, 2017 at 9:18 am

After more than seven months of recovery, most of Hunting Island State Park in Beaufort County will reopen on Friday, May 26. The park had been closed since October when it sustained significant damage from Hurricane Matthew.

The park will reopen its North Beach day-use area where the visitor center, the historic lighthouse complex, beach access, picnic tables and a (first come, first served) picnic shelter will be available. Also reopening will be South Beach, a popular spot for locals, with parking, beach access and a comfort station available. While other popular areas on the park, including its campground and fishing pier, are still undergoing repair and recovery — those sections are expected to reopen within a few weeks to a few months.

Each of the 100 campsites in the campground will have improved amperage and water service when it reopens in early- to mid-June.

“Hunting Island is a jewel on our coast, a treasured destination enjoyed by more than one million people every year,” said Duane Parrish, Director of the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism. “We are very proud to have recovered significant portions of the park and reopen it for this busy holiday weekend.”

Hunting Island is the only state park in South Carolina that incorporates an entire barrier island, offering a semi-tropic coastal escape and one of few public beach access areas in Beaufort County. When Hurricane Matthew ran along the coast in early October, the park functioned like a barrier island should – buffering mainland Beaufort from the worst parts of the storm by taking on high winds and storm surge. The park sustained about $5 million in damage to facilities. Strong tides also eroded many of the park’s dunes. Sand and saltwater pushed inland from the storm infiltrated the park’s infrastructure and flooded the forest long enough to damage more than 2,500 trees.

As one of the State Park Service’s top revenue generators, Hunting Island’s seven-month closure also means the system lost more than $2 million in revenue — normally collected from park admission fees and campsite rentals.

When it opens Memorial Day weekend, the park will continue to offer an exceptional beach experience. Park officials recommend a few tips to make a visit most enjoyable:

Car pool as much as possible, since the park lost about one-third of its parking spaces

Visit during weekdays

Visit during non-holidays

Visit in the early afternoon

Avoid restricted areas

The admission fee for Hunting Island is $5 per person; $3 per child age 6-15 years old; free for children 5 years old and younger; and $3.25 for South Carolina senior citizens age 65 and older.

For more information, contact Dawn Dawson-House at ddawson@scprt.com or 803-734-1779.