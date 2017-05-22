Howard Aiken | Obituaries | The Press and Standard
HOWARD AIKEN
WALTERBORO—Mr.Howard Aiken, 50, of Carn St. died Monday, May 15, 2017 at the family residence on Bonne St. in Walterboro, SC. Funeral arrangements are pending. Allen Funeral Home of Walterboro in charge
