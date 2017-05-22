Howard Aiken | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 24, 2017 at 10:06 am

HOWARD AIKEN

Care of Allen Funeral

WALTERBORO—Mr.Howard Aiken, 50, of Carn St. died Monday, May 15, 2017 at the family residence on Bonne St. in Walterboro, SC. Funeral arrangements are pending. Allen Funeral Home of Walterboro in charge

THE PRESS AND STANDARD 5-18-17