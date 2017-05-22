Sparta Live

Howard Aiken | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

by | May 22, 2017 10:04 am

Last Updated: May 24, 2017 at 10:06 am

HOWARD AIKEN 

Care of Allen Funeral 

WALTERBORO—Mr.Howard Aiken, 50, of Carn St. died Monday, May 15, 2017 at the family residence on Bonne St. in Walterboro, SC. Funeral arrangements are pending. Allen Funeral Home of Walterboro in charge

THE PRESS AND STANDARD 5-18-17

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2017 | Walterboro Live