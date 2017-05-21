Homicide victim identified | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | May 21, 2017 1:12 pm
The body of a man found on Wiggins Road in the Green Pond area has
been identified.
Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey reports that the homicide
victim has been identified as Prince Polite, 19, of Hughes Road in
Johns Island.
On May 17 at approximately 1:26 p.m., an employee of a logging company
called emergency dispatch to report that a body had been found lying
near a metal gate in a wooded area of Wiggins Road in Green Pond.
The call sent members of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and
Colleton County Fire-Rescue to the scene, where they found the body of
a deceased man who had been hit with multiple gunshots.
Harvey said that indications were that the man’s body had not
been at the location long before being discovered.
The initial investigation suggested Polite had been killed elsewhere
and his body had been moved to the location on Wiggins Road.
Colleton County Sheriff’s Office made the decision to turn over the
investigation and the processing of the crime scene to SLED.
SLED crime scene investigators reportedly processed the location where
the body was left and another location approximately 150 yards
away to determine if it was connected to the death.
Thom Berry, public information officer for SLED said, “The discovery
of the body of Wiggins Road does not appear to be connected to the
triple homicide being investigated by the Colleton County Sheriff’s
Office.”
