Homicide victim identified | News | The Press and Standard

The body of a man found on Wiggins Road in the Green Pond area has

been identified.

Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey reports that the homicide

victim has been identified as Prince Polite, 19, of Hughes Road in

Johns Island.

at approximately 1:26 p.m., an employee of a logging company

called emergency dispatch to report that a body had been found lying

near a metal gate in a wooded area of Wiggins Road in Green Pond.

The call sent members of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and

Colleton County Fire-Rescue to the scene, where they found the body of

a deceased man who had been hit with multiple gunshots.

Harvey said that indications were that the man’s body had not

been at the location long before being discovered.

The initial investigation suggested Polite had been killed elsewhere

and his body had been moved to the location on Wiggins Road.

Colleton County Sheriff’s Office made the decision to turn over the

investigation and the processing of the crime scene to SLED.

SLED crime scene investigators reportedly processed the location where

the body was left and another location approximately 150 yards

away to determine if it was connected to the death.

Thom Berry, public information officer for SLED said, “The discovery

of the body of Wiggins Road does not appear to be connected to the

triple homicide being investigated by the Colleton County Sheriff’s

Office.”