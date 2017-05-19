Historic preservation awards presented | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 17, 2017 at 12:30 pm

Photos by LORI BEARD

The Colleton County Historical and Preservation Society presented its annual awards last week at Pineland Plantation near Walterboro.

The William Lowndes Award, given for the rehabilitation of a historic property that seemed destined for destruction, was presented to Jill and Steve Chadwick for their renovations to their home at 215 N. Memorial Ave. Built around 1900, the home eventually served as an office for Dr. Riddick Ackerman until the late 1970s, after which it sat vacant until the Chadwicks’ restoration efforts.

The Colleton Rural Property Award was presented to Randy and Christy Blevins, who have restored the Spann-Sloan home (now known as Magnolia Ridge) at 162 Morningstar Rd. in Lodge. The Victorian gingerbread home was built in 1901 by Mr. and Mrs. William Elliott Spann, originally located on Walnut Street in Bamberg. Mr. and Mrs. Harry Sloan of Lodge purchased and moved the house to a site in Colleton County and started the process of restoration. Mr. Sloan owned and operated the Old Depot Auction in the town of Lodge. Over many years after the death of the Sloans, the house again fell into disrepair until being saved by the Blevins.

The Landgrave Edmund Bellinger Award went to Amy Bolukbasi and her children Jeyda and Efe for their restoration of Pineland Plantation at 2711 Possum Corner Rd. Built about 1895, the home has had several owners, all associated with the timber industry. Bolukbasi plans to eventually use the historic grounds as a wedding venue.

The final award, the Simon Verdier Award, went to Ricky Mae Toro and Alejandro Cabello for their work on “The Magnolia Home” at 1401 Wichman St. The 1890 Victorian is still in the process of being restored and expected to be completed in a few months. Now the couple’s attention has turned to the landscaping of the grounds. This historic property was once owned by Bannah Saunders Kinard and two of her daughters, Isolene and Athlete, in the 1930s.