Graduation Walk 2017: Seniors return to hallways where it all began | News | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

As they prepare to go their separate ways following Saturday’s graduation, senior students donned their caps and gowns and walked through the hallways of Forest Hills Elementary and Bells Elementary Monday afternoon.

For many of them, the bittersweet walk was a throwback to where their education began 12 years ago.

As the graduating seniors made their way down the hallways lined with elementary students, they were greeted with applause, hugs, tears and many high-fives. The walk was obviously an emotional journey for everyone, including the teachers who recognized their former students and were giving out warm congratulatory hugs.

The Senior Walk for the Class of 2017 was organized by Colleton County High School senior Anna Claire Lee, who plans to attend the University of South Carolina–Beaufort where she will study nursing. “I saw a Senior Walk last year that a nearby school held,” said Lee. “I really liked the idea of getting to walk through the halls of my elementary school, with the friends I grew up with, one last time before going our separate ways.”

She also wanted to help turn a few dreams into something within reach. “I wanted to show the students, especially the fourth and fifth graders, that in a few short years, they’ll be in high school,” said Lee. “I wanted them to have something to work for. They need to know there is a finish line and how important it is to cross it.”

Lee, along with her friends who helped lay the groundwork for the Senior Walk, would love to see it continue to grow and hope it becomes a tradition in the community. “Today is something we’ll never forget,” said Lee.