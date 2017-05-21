Graduates, savor the important moments | Faith | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 17, 2017 at 2:03 pm

In just a few short days, the Class of 2017 from Colleton County High School and Colleton Preparatory Academy will take that ultimate walk across the stage for which they and their parents and guardians have been preparing for 13 long years — kindergarten through 12th grade. What a cherished moment that will be!

Graduates, how many times have you said some of these words? “I’ll be so glad when I get away from this school!” “I can’t wait to get out of this house!” “When I graduate, I’m catching the ‘first thing smoking!’” “I will be too glad to get out of Walterboro!” These thoughts have been around for decades, so none of them are new to this class. However, “be careful what you wish for!”

Numbers 11:1-2 (ICB) affirms, “The people complained to the Lord about their troubles. When he heard them, he became angry. Fire from the Lord burned among the people. It burned the edge of the camp. So the people cried out to Moses. He prayed to the Lord, and the fire stopped burning.” Therefore, graduates, savor the important moments of life. Once those moments are gone, they cannot be recaptured.

Some of you will matriculate into college or technical school, some will go to the workforce, and some will leave for the military, while some are yet undecided.

Whatever your decision, graduates, let it be yours, because you are the one who is going to have to live with it. For many years your main responsibility has been to be a student and work to your fullest potential. The majority of you have not had to help pay the mortgage or the rent, car note, utilities, insurance or buy the groceries. Most of you have never had to buy your own clothes. Welcome to the real world because things will not be the same after May 19 and May 27, 2017.

There is a vast world out there “expecting” your arrival, but it is up to each of you what you do with opportunities that await you. There is so much you can accomplish if you have the will and the desire. Jeremiah 29:11 (NIV) states, “‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the Lord, ‘plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.’”

“Life is not a bowl of cherries,” so don’t expect things to always go as planned. Sometimes you will find that you will have to make some detours. There may be times that you may become totally confused and not know which way to turn, but that is a part of life. Learn to “roll with the punches.” Don’t be afraid to fail.

If you should fall down, get up and kick off the dust. A well-known politician and civil rights activist once said, “If I knock you down on this floor today, that’s on me. But if I come back a week later, and you are still down there on the floor, then that’s on you.” Be willing to take risks. Then when your successes come, they will be sweeter because you persevered.

Also, be careful who you trust, and don’t tell all of your business to anyone. Everyone is not going to be on your side or share in your joys and successes. According to 1 Thessalonians 4:11-12 (ESV), “and to aspire to live quietly, and to mind your own affairs, and to work with your hands, as we instructed you, so that you may walk properly before outsiders and be dependent on no one.”

Graduates, in all that you do, remember to put God first, and savor the important moments of life. As each of you prepares to graduate, read and ponder this illustration, “God’s Coffee.” I think that it will make a wonderful keepsake!

“A group of alumni, highly established in their careers, got together to visit their old university professor. Conversation soon turned into complaints about stress in work and life. Offering his guests coffee, the professor went to the kitchen and returned with a large pot of coffee and an assortment of cups —porcelain, plastic, glass, crystal, some plain looking, some expensive, some exquisite — telling them to help themselves to the coffee.

“When all the students had a cup of coffee in hand, the professor said: ‘If you noticed, all the nice looking expensive cups were taken up, leaving behind the plain and cheap ones. While it is normal for you to want only the best for yourselves, that is the source of your problems and stress. Be assured that the cup itself adds no quality to the coffee. In most cases it is just more expensive and in some cases even hides what we drink.’

“‘What all of you really wanted was coffee, not the cup, but you consciously went for the best cups … and then you began eyeing each other’s cups. Now consider this: Life is the coffee; the jobs, money and position in society are the cups. They are just tools to hold and contain life, and the type of cup we have does not define, nor change the quality of life we live.

“Sometimes, by concentrating only on the cup, we fail to enjoy the coffee God has provided us. God brews the coffee, not the cups … Enjoy your coffee! The happiest people don’t have the best of everything. They just make the best of everything. Live simply. Love generously. Care deeply. Speak kindly. Leave the rest to God.”

Have a wonderfully blessed week, and never leave home without Him!

(Anna Bright is a minister and educator in Walterboro. She can be reached at abrightcolumn@lowcountry.com)