Funeral arrangements for Martin Rashad Capers | News | The Press and Standard

Martin Rashad Capers, 16, of Colleton County transitioned to eternal rest on May 21. A private viewing only will be held Thursday. A homegoing service will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Walterboro Christian Center.

Martin was born on July 26, 2000, in Charleston. He was the beloved son of the late Rev. Tommy Capers and Angela Lynah Capers. He entered into eternal rest on May 21, 2017.

Martin was attending Colleton County High School. He was a member of the CCHS ROTC and Young Adult Gaming Group at the Colleton County Library.

Martin loved music, dancing, and basketball. He was a people person who loved to make you laugh, and he enjoyed skating with his friends.

He was a member of Abraham C.M.E Church where he was an usher and caretaker of the grounds.

To cherish his memories are: a loving and devoted mother, Angela Capers, and a loyal and faithful sister, Leondra Capers, both of Hendersonville; sisters, Charity Capers-Williams (Jermell) of Aiken, Rebecca Capers-Bradley (Roderick) of Hampton, Robin Gause (Same) of Myrtle Beach; brothers, Samuel Capers (Shaquelle) of Fairfax, Leon Capers, Tommy Capers, Jr. (Felicia) of Allendale; father figure, Andrew Crawford (Wing Man) of Round O; and special nieces and nephews, Peanut, Drey, Snuk, Ash, Deuce, Sammie Boy, Jazz, Anna and BJ. Martin is also survived by his Godsisters, Samyiah Holmes, Roashiem Folk, his Godbrother Nasir Barrett and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Send flowers to the homegoing celebration at the Walterboro Christian Center at 11 a.m. on Friday May 26.

Arrangements are being handled by Hamilton’s Funeral Home of Walterboro, 218 Pearson St., Walterboro, 843-549-5502.