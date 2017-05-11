Friends of the Edisto Stewardship Day set this Saturday | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: May 11, 2017 at 9:14 am

Stewardship Day is a traditional river cleanup hosted by Friends of the Edisto at Colleton State Park, in collaboration with the Edisto River Canoe and Kayak Trail Commission (ERCK), in late spring or early summer. This year, the event is scheduled Saturday May 13 starting at 9 a.m. at Colleton State Park.

The event’s theme is focused on taking action to care for the Edisto River. Whether camping at the state park or making a day trip to enjoy food and entertainment with FRED and ERCK, there are a variety of river cleanup and other stewardship and outreach activities.

Groups will spread out across the Edisto watershed to clean up litter, focusing particularly on landings and access areas. For those participating and members of Friends of the Edisto, lunch and entertainment will be provided from noon-2:30 p.m.

In addition to the usual cleanup activity, partners from Palmetto Pride will be on hand to talk about the mutual efforts to establish an Adopt-A-Landing program on the Edisto. Bill Marshall of DNR will offer information and insight into questions about the Surface Water Withdrawal Act and other policy issues affecting the Edisto.

Those who would like to talk about adopting a landing on a piece of the Edisto may come out to Stewardship Day on Saturday, e-mail info@edistofriends.org, or call (803) 251-7441 and leave a message.

Also on Saturday, Dorchester County Parks and Recreation, Friends of Dorchester County Parks, and Edisto River Adventures will partner to clean up a section of the Edisto River as part of Friends of the Edisto’s Stewardship Day. They will be removing litter and debris from the heavily trafficked route between Givhans Ferry State Park and Messervy Landing. For more details on their plans and to participate with them, email edavis@dorchestercounty.net.

For additional information on FRED, Stewardship Day 2017, the FRED Adopt-A-Landing program, or future FRED events, contact Hugo Krispyn at info@edistofriends.org.